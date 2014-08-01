Almo Names Steve Rosenheim to Lead Content Creation

Almo Professional A/V has hired Steve Rosenheim, CTS, DSCE as business development manager with an exclusive focus on the distributor’s new content creation services. The seventh member of Almo’s elite fleet of specialized business development managers, Rosenheim will be onsite to discuss Almo’s new services during the E4 Philadelphia Expo, a “bonus” E4 event taking place on August 15 at the Valley Forge Casino & Resort.

Steve Rosenheim

In his new role, Rosenheim is responsible for supporting Almo partners with all of their content creation needs, ranging from consultation on the proper content, technical support on the hardware, and the end result, which is the delivery of high quality digital signage content that exceeds the customer’s expectations.