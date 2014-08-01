Almo Names Steve Rosenheim to Lead Content Creation

Almo Professional A/V has hired Steve Rosenheim, CTS, DSCE as business development manager with an exclusive focus on the distributor’s new content creation services. The seventh member of Almo’s elite fleet of specialized business development managers, Rosenheim will be onsite to discuss Almo’s new services during the E4 Philadelphia Expo, a “bonus” E4 event taking place on August 15 at the Valley Forge Casino & Resort.
Steve Rosenheim
In his new role, Rosenheim is responsible for supporting Almo partners with all of their content creation needs, ranging from consultation on the proper content, technical support on the hardware, and the end result, which is the delivery of high quality digital signage content that exceeds the customer’s expectations.
- “With a background in advertising combined with extensive time in audio visual integration, Steve is both creative and technically-savvy in his ability to support dealers with the powerful and recurring revenue system that content creation offers in digital signage applications,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional A/V. “This new position is unique and greatly needed. Most integrators can engineer, purchase and install digital signage but very few can offer content creation services. Now our partners can resell our service and offer their customers a truly complete digital signage package.”
- Prior to Almo, Rosenheim was director of sales at net AV in Baltimore and account manager at AVI-SPL where he was responsible for prospecting new business, designing systems and training customers. He holds InfoComm CTS (Certified Technical Specialist) and DSCE (Digital Signage Certified Expert) accreditations.