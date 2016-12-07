Almo, Milestone Expand Distribution Partnership With Vaddio

Almo Professional A/V has expanded its distribution partnership with Milestone AV Technologies to include the Vaddio brand of PTZ cameras, professional AV solutions, and full suite of communication and collaboration products for the audiovisual, videoconference, and broadcast markets, effective immediately.

“Almo already has a strong relationship with Milestone AV Technologies as we are one of the largest distributors of the Chief and Da-lite commercial brands,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional A/V. “But the true advantage of accessing Vaddio through Almo is the expertise of our business development managers (BDMs), some of whom have technical backgrounds in broadcast, VTC, and security. Their design assistance is uniquely positioned to help our partners turn Vaddio’s offerings into solutions that will help win more projects throughout the design and integration process. When combined with Almo’s managed services portfolio, our resellers and integrators can be more competitive and ultimately more profitable.”

“Almo Pro AV has been a valued, long-term partner across the Milestone commercial brands and we are excited to extend our relationship to include Vaddio,” said Kent Cawthorne, vice president of Vaddio sales.

Almo Pro A/V offers a large range of Vaddio products, including the RoboSHOT 20 UHD 4K PTZ, which provides simultaneous HDMI, HDBaseT, HD-SDI, and IP streaming outputs, 20x zoom, and 74-degree horizontal field of view, suitable for video production, live event, lecture capture, and conferencing applications.

As part of the distribution agreement, highlighted products such as Vaddio’s PCC Premier IP camera controller PCC Premier and ClearSHOT 10 USB PTZ conferencing camera, can now be accessed through Almo Pro A/V.