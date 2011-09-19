Attero Tech Ships BoomBox NA4 and NA8

Attero Tech is now shipping the BoomBox NA4 and BoomBox NA8 multi-channel CobraNet networked amplifiers.

The BoomBox NA8 multi-channel CobraNet networked amplifier.



The BoomBox amplifiers are designed for use in networked paging systems, conference rooms, sound masking, and any other venue where networked control and audio routing for sound reinforcement.

The NA4 features four 8 ohm outputs, while the NA8 sports 8 outputs. The amplifiers operate off standard PoE, PoE+, or DC power. Amplifier output power is automatically scaled when operating from PoE so as not to overload the PoE switch. The amplifiers can accept two audio streams from any CobraNet system, and route them as needed to any of the amplifier channels. Both signal routing and amplifier volumes are individually controllable over the network.