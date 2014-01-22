YCD New Generation Digital Signage

The What: YCD Multimedia, provider of smart digital signage solutions, will launch C-nario|Suite 3.7 at ISE (Integrated Systems Europe, February 4-6, 2014 at the RAI in Amsterdam, The Netherlands).



C-nario|Suite (formerly C-nario Messenger) is YCD’s premium digital signage display, distribution and management software platform that combines studio quality authoring of rich dynamic and interactive content, rules-based playback scheduling and distribution, and better-than-broadcast quality playback in any canvas size and resolution. This latest version brings upgrades in functionality, usability, and performance, further building upon the platform’s position in multi-display playback.

Why This Matters: “We are excited with the new version and hope our global user base would too” said Eran Sharon, VP of Product Management, YCD Multimedia. “With clients that include the world’s leading luxury brands and fortune 500 companies, we ensured our new features meet and exceed their needs and expectations - in capabilities, image quality, and performance. For example - users have repeatedly requested HTML5 content support. With version 3.7, we believe we have one of the most capable HTML5 implementations in a digital signage product. Users can not only deploy pixel-perfect HTML5 content from the smallest tablet to the largest multi-display installation; they can fully exploit our entire framework to enable their HTML5 applications – from sequences and play logic, to metadata, real time monitoring, and control.”

What Else: HTML5 opens up exceptional opportunities for powerful visualization and interactivity. The HTML5 object offers GPU (Graphic Processing Unit) accelerated playback and pixel-perfect rendering across any number of displays (“multi-display”) or players (“multi-CPU”). Multi-touch support, built-in authentication for displaying secure content, and seamless import of Google Web Designer content round up this important feature.

C-nario|Suite 3.7 also brings Windows 8.1 support, an all-new media rendering engine with high quality H.264 content, multi-megapixel images, and native 4K support.

Starting with version 3.7, C-nario players can be used in “screen saver mode.” The moment an interactive input (such a mouse click or touch) is detected, playback is immediately interrupted, giving access to the desktop or any application (such as an interactive kiosk, website etc.). Playback is resumed after a predefined idle period.