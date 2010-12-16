Audio-Technica Mourns Reichel

STOW, OH—Audio-Technica mourns the passing of Ken Reichel, former executive vice-president and chief operating officer of Audio-Technica U.S. Reichel passed away October 15 at his home in Richmond, VA. A fixture in the professional audio industry, having first played key roles for other microphone manufacturers, Reichel joined Audio-Technica in May 1982 and served the company in various leadership capacities through his retirement in June of 2000.



Ken Reichel

“Ken valued strong personal relationships based on mutual respect and commitment,” said Phil Cajka, Audio-Technica U.S. president/CEO. “He was known for his larger-than-life personality and was as comfortable drawing up a circuit design on a napkin as he was pitching a million-dollar deal to a potential customer. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, his friends and all who knew him.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA—Production manager Roy W. Backes uses a new Lectrosonics 24-channel wireless system consisting of four Venue series receiver mainframes, 24 SMQV beltpack transmitters, two SMV beltpack transmitters, and a single UT handheld transmitter with Lectrosonics’ VMC cardioid cartridge at the historic Walnut Street Theatre.

BOSTON, MA—The Paradise Rock Club recently renovated its performance hall to not only increase capacity, but also keep its reputation for superior concerts intact. With JBL VRX Constant Curvature line arrays now installed, the Paradise Rock Club is evolving technologically while maintaining its classic image.