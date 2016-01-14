All DSEG Certifications Available at DSE 2016

All four of the Digital Signage Experts Group’s industry certifications will be available for the first time to be presented live at DSE 2016.

The Digital Signage Experts Group in concert with Digital Signage Expo and the Digital Signage Federation will offer bookended live, full-day pre- and post-show seminars allowing DSE attendees to add one or two days to their conference package, as:

•Tuesday, March 15, 9am –5pm

oDigital Signage Certified Expert (DSCE)

oDigital Signage Display Expert (DSDE)

•Friday, March 18, 9am – 5pm

oDigital Content and Media Expert (DCME)

oDigital Signage Network Expert (DSNE)

Here are a few words from those who have taken live certification or directed their staff to do so:

“Anyone looking to grow their understanding and presence within the digital signage industry needs to take these courses. Each course creates a better understanding of the industry and helps create smarter, faster, and stronger technology experts. There are no better courses to help end-users, suppliers, manufacturers, and service companies achieve growth and develop stronger technology practices. They have strengthened our company’s knowledge base and helped us develop our people.”

Rich Ventura, VP Business Development and Solutions of NEC

“To avoid failure, expert Gene Kranz of NASA fame, in his book “Failure Is Not an Option!” makes the point, “Know what you don’t know.” In digital signage there is a lot to know, but also a lot that is easy to overlook. Get your digital signage team enrolled in the Digital Signage Experts Group programs to get up to speed, ensure competence, and to identify efficiencies and economies of scale that will pay dividends for years to come.”

Spencer Graham, Manager of Operations, West Virginia University



“While all certification courses are conveniently available online, the added benefit of live interaction with the professional facilitators who created the curricula and others committed to professional development adds a significant dimension to the learning experience.” said, Alan Brawn, co-Director of DSEG. “Making certification part of the educational experience at DSE provides the additional opportunity of applying new learnings immediately while networking with peers and vendors on the show floor.”



Registration for the pre- or post-show certifications programs, or any of the educational programs at DSE, which are eligible for certification renewal credits, is available at www.dse2016.