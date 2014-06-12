Alcorn McBride Revamps Las Vegas High Roller

If you happen to stop by the High Roller on the Las Vegas strip next week in between InfoComm activities, your experience on the world's tallest observation wheel will feature AV technology courtesy of Alcorn McBride.

When visitors arrive at the wheel’s pre-ride building they meet Lucas, the narrator of the High Roller experience. Two Alcorn McBride AV Binloop HD units feed monitors throughout the facility.

The High Roller, which serves as the focal point of The LINQ, the innovative shopping, dining and entertainment district developed by Caesars Entertainment, is a 550-foot tall wheel with 28 glass-enclosed cabins that hold up to 40 passengers each. The 30-minute ride includes a dynamic video and music show that fades away as the wheel ascends along with a colorful nighttime light show.