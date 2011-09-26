Wohler Unveils New openGear Form Factor

Wohler Technologies has announced the new openGear version of the company's HDCC Series captioning/subtitling card.

The new card is designed for the openGear 2RU 19-inch modular frame and provides power and remote monitoring/management capabilities through the openGear Dashboard management software.

Wohler's openGear HDCC card offers a broad range of capabilities including encoding, decoding, and monitoring of captions as per CEA-608, CEA-708, WST, OP-47, and ARIB B37 specifications, as well as encoding and decoding of multiple GPI triggers. Building on earlier releases, the card also introduces 3G support and enhanced processing hardware that facilitates inclusion of even more functionality.

"OpenGear frames give broadcasters the flexibility to mix and match cards from different vendors to create sophisticated, high-density solutions optimized for their operations both in terms of cost and functionality," said Renaud Desportes, director of Wohler's ancillary data product line. "With its own functional flexibility, the Wohler HDCC Series further allows users to realize the specific captioning/subtitling processing capabilities required within the overall broadcast workflow."

All the existing features of the current HDCC Series models are embedded within the new openGear card, which likewise leverages Wohler's flexible HDCC card design to let broadcasters choose the functionality their application requires at a competitive price point.

Cards in the series boast true dual independent HD/SD channels, each with a separate monitoring output and both with automatic detection and selection of the required captioning standard. In providing captions encoding, decoding, bridge, transcoding, and monitoring functionality, the openGear card supports most commonly used encoding communication protocols through enhanced Ethernet and two serial ports. In addition to providing encoding, decoding, and monitoring of four GPI cues, the new cards offer eight on-board GPIs and GPOs to enable greater control of the card via automation systems.