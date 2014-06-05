Alcons Audio USA LR24 System

This year’s InfoComm show in Las Vegas is one of the most important ones to date for Alcons Audio USA, with a great deal of attention focused on the announcement that it is bringing its pro-ribbon technology to the US touring and larger installation markets. The announcement sees the USA preview of the LR24 system, Alcons’ larger-format pro-ribbon line-array.

Loaded with the multiple-patented RBN1402rsr proprietary pro-ribbon transducer, with unmatched flat SPL up to 20kHz., the LR24 sets a new benchmark for throw, projection control and sound quality for line-array systems; More HF output than other larger line-arrays, with up-to 90% less distortion, with a completely predictable, linear response.

David Rahn, Alcons’ North American sales manager: “Since its official launch in March in Frankfurt, the LR24 has received extremely positive feedback from top engineers from around the world, after having auditioned and worked with the system, underlining the unique qualities of the system.” Rahn continues, "We’re very proud to be able to bring this system, which we call 'What You Mix Is What You Get!', now to the USA, an important market for Alcons Audio and the touring industry.”

The LR24 is part of a complete, application-configurable package: a synergetic toolbox of line-array modules, bass array module, cardioid subwoofers, dedicated power and processing platforms, power-, signal- and transport-logistics and high-resolution ARC 3D-simulation software.

Besides the LR24, Alcons will have all four acoustic formats of its ground-breaking pro-ribbon sound systems present: V-series point-source monitors, Q-series line-source column, R-series point source arrays, and L-series line-arrays.

The Dutch company will not only be present on the tradeshow floor, but will also host off-site demonstrations of its high-output pro-ribbon loaded systems. As always hearing is believing!

Among others, the LR14 ultra-compact pro-ribbon line-array will be demonstrated, along with the BC332 18”/15”self-contained cardioid subwoofer, powered and controlled by the proprietary Sentinel 10kW amplified loudspeaker controller, Alcons’ new 4-in/4-out speaker drive engine, with 192kHz AES inputs, Linux-based processor control, 10kW. audiophile-grade amp.stages and full color touch screen control.



The demonstrations take place off site. Those wanting to attend should register their interest at the Alcons booth, C11805. Or before the show on info@alconsaudio.us.