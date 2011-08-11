AMX Forms Network Media Group

Richardson, TX--AMX has created a Network Media Group to advance its line of IP-based media distribution and control solutions.

The mission of this newly formed group is to understand the unique requirements of a fully IT compatible AV solution and adapt existing products and develop new products necessary to meet these requirements. At the outset, the Network Media Group will span the U.S. and U.K and bring together teams responsible for current AMX IP-media product families including, Vision2 IPTV systems, the Inspired Signage line and the Television Distribution System (TDS).

This team will focus on enhancing the capabilities of these lines for AV control, media management and distribution over IP networks, specifically pertaining to live and on-demand streaming of video, music and multimedia content, television content and digital signage content.

“Without question the marketplace is moving to the IP network as the network of choice for audiovisual content,” said AMX President and CEO, Rashid Skaf. “AMX’s leading-edge IP-based AV distribution technology is engineered for optimal performance in IT frameworks – making the integration of these solutions in commercial environments the easiest and most effective for IT managers to introduce. The objective of the Network Media Group is to continue to push this technology, developing the next generation IP-based solutions, ensuring our dealers are equipped with the best solutions available.”

With AMX’s Vision2, Inspired Signage, and Television Distribution System, a company can improve communication within their organization by using their existing network infrastructure to stream live announcements from company officials corporate-wide, distribute and manage digital signage content, incorporate television content within their signage, and create their own corporate video channel.