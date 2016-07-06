AGT Audio Visual Experts Achieve InfoComm CTS, CTS-I Distinctions

Applied Global Technologies (AGT), a full-service audio visual integrator that designs, installs and manages collaboration environments, today announced that five staff engineers across its audiovisual, sales, and client care teams have achieved InfoComm CTS or CTS-I status. The company adds the distinctions to its portfolio of certifications, including Crestron Diamond Level Master Programmer and AMX Solutions Master statuses. AGT completed CTS training and testing with Max Kopsho, a senior university faculty member for InfoComm University and independent AV/IT training expert with more than 28 years of experience in the AV and collaboration industry.

For more than 30 years, InfoComm has administered the Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) program, which is recognized worldwide as the leading AV professional credential. InfoComm offers three types of certifications, including the general CTS, an AV systems design specialization (CTS-D), and an AV systems installation specialization (CTS-I). With the latest CTS and CTS-I certifications, AGT’s team of audio visual professionals have all three distinctions.

“One of AGT’s goals since fully immersing ourselves in the AV integration space has been to gain expertise through well-regarded industry certifications and training,” said Mark Cray, CEO of AGT. “Our team of AV engineers and support staff have a variety of the highest industry certifications attainable, ensuring our clients receive superior service and support for each project. Having multiple CTS-certified experts on staff will take our AV proficiency to the next level.”

“AGT sent their top talent through the industry’s toughest training, and challenged them to do so in a very condensed time frame,” Kopsho said. “The company’s experts definitely rose to the occasion. AGT’s team of technical and design professionals took the CTS classes and ANSI/ISO certification exam in a short period of time, proving their high level of skill, strong character, and dedication. A few members of the AGT team also took this opportunity to attain dual certification, which is no easy task. The InfoComm CTS certifications represent the top in our industry. AGT has what it takes to complete the most complex and large-scale projects with ease.”