Orion Software Completes Management Buy-Out

Orion Software has completed a management buy-out, effective April 1.

“This transaction will ensure a long term investment in our products and an alignment in our core markets,” said Patrice Boivin, president and CEO of Orion Software. “We are excited about the successful completion of this management buy-out. Our extensive knowledge of the Rental market and experience in implementing software will allow us to lead the company to new heights. We will continue to value efficient processes in bringing solutions to this market.”

The new management team will be lead by Boivin, who has acted as COO of Orion Software for the last 5 years. He is joined by Claudio Sorella, director of implementation, and Shaun Loubser, director of customer support. Orion’s newly appointed management team brings over 20 years of experience in successfully implementing software.

“With their combined expertise and focus on customer service, our skilled management team will consistently deliver high quality software and excellent customer service,” Boivin said.