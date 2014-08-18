AFP & Valota’s Digital Signage Content Agreement

- Agence France-Presse, the global news agency, and Valota Ltd., which focuses on Digital Signage Content as a Service (CaaS), have announced a partnership agreement.
- Under the terms of this agreement Valota may deliver AFP’s news content to Digital Signage screens globally through Valotalive.com cloud service. With this agreement AFP is taking an advantage of the new opportunity in extending its media reach to fast growing Digital Signage markets.
- “The news industry is constantly evolving and the appetite for news is increasing” said Olivier Lombardie, Commercial and Marketing Director at AFP, “working with Valota will allow AFP to extend reach and revenues for its news content on Digital Signage screens globally”.
- “For Valota the partnership with a well-respected and trusted source of high quality news content is crucial. We are very happy and excited about the partnership with AFP.” says Kaijus Asteljoki, Valota CEO.
- The Valotalive.com service which will help customers maintain relevant, real time and localized content on their Digital Signage screens, will be launched in September. The service with its online interface is aimed at global markets. Valota already has customers using the service in retail, media, service provider and manufacturing industries.
