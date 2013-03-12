SXSW Streams Film, Music, and Interactivity Events

Every year, South by Southwest (SXSW) draws more than 200,000 people to Austin, TX, turning the capital city into the epicenter of film, music, and technology during the 10-day festival.

With limited space and the increasing demand for access to exclusive events, SXSW is using the TriCaster multi-camera production system to take the show live to the web and give fans access to its diverse programming. For the first time, “SXSW Live” is bringing music showcases, keynote speakers, convergence panels and more through the Festival’s live-stream page at SXSW.com/live.

“Fans of SXSW want more live content,” said Russ Hull, Pro Media tech producer with SXSW. “By using three TriCaster systems, our production team is making some of the top festival content available to our loyal community members who aren’t able to make it to Austin this year.”

Designed for mobility and scaled for small spaces, NewTek says that its TriCaster provides rapid setup, complete live production capabilities, built-in multi-track ISO recording, and a powerful switcher effects system, enabling users to create and live stream shows with big impact from any location.