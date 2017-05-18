AES, NAMM Form New Collaborative Alliance

With a vision to continue to strengthen the music and pro audio industries, The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) and The Audio Engineering Society (AES) have formed a new collaborative alliance that will integrate pro audio educational training activities related to live sound, performance audio, recording technology and other topics into the 2018 NAMM Show, January 25-28 in Anaheim, CA.

As part of the integration and affiliation, AES at NAMM will establish a new format for this part of the society’s West Coast presence in 2018. The organization’s technical sessions, expert speaker presentations, hands-on workshops and tutorials, as well as networking events and social opportunities will join as a segment of the NAMM Show’s professional development offerings for music and pro audio professionals.

“Audio is everywhere, and it’s a growing part of NAMM," said Alex Case, AES president. "And, when it comes to professional audio, attendees and exhibitors alike want to know more and sound better; they’re singing our song. We are confident a growing number of attendees will want to experience exciting new AES educational opportunities, audition new audio products, and grow their professional networks to include some friendly audio pros through AES at NAMM.”

“As a platform for business and learning, the NAMM Show unites the global music and sound ecosystem in its own unique way,” said Joe Lamond, NAMM president and CEO. “And through our collaboration with the passionate members and leaders of AES, we are now further united in a shared vision of showcasing exciting new products, technologies, and educational offerings for the good of the entire industry.”