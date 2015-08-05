AES Los Angeles to Discuss AES67 on August 25

The AES Los Angeles Section will spotlight the commercial applications of digital audio networking for a broad spectrum of communities on August 25, from music recording and touring sound to permanent installations, broadcast, film, and TV facilities.

Kevin Gross

Presented by Kevin Gross, chairman of the AES Technical Committee on Networked Audio Systems, the meeting will provide a valuable overview of emerging trends during the past 30 years, covering operating principles and capabilities of various Ethernet-based protocols ranging from Cirrus Logic's CobraNet through Audio Video Bridging (AVB) to the new AES67 protocol.



Last October's AES Convention in Los Angeles saw the launch of the Media Networking Alliance, which was set up to promote adoption of the non-proprietary AES67-2013 networking standard. An open audio-over-IP interoperability protocol that uses a Layer-3 protocol suite based on existing standards, AES67 is designed to enable interoperability between various IP-based networking formats, such as Audinate Dante, Ravenna, Telos Alliance Livewire, and QSC Audio Q-LAN.



AES67-2013 (formerly known by its project name, AES-X192) was created to address the interoperable operation of different high-performance, networked audio transport systems for live sound reinforcement, broadcast, and fixed installations. AES67 provides interoperability recommendations in the areas of synchronization, media-clock identification, network transport, session description, encoding and streaming, and connection management. The network performance to meet these requirements is available on local-area networks and achievable on enterprise-scale networks.



Gross will focus on the ways in which users can create enhanced interoperability between systems and devices using the non-proprietary, low-latency AES67-2013 standard over Ethernet. The meeting will also look at how the concepts used for audio networking are being extended to carry video, and how network convergence is being applied to unify all manner of communications onto a single network infrastructure.



"Quality of service is essential for any real-time networking scheme, including AES67," said Gross. "Any standard needs to provide guaranteed delivery of packets of digital audio over a properly configured network. AES67 provides reliable multichannel connections with very low latency, and can be implemented as an interoperability mode on existing devices, in addition to the device's native protocol."



Kevin Gross is an independent consultant to AV equipment manufacturers and systems designers. As an AES Fellow, he is a recognized expert at the intersection of real-time media and networking. Kevin has worked in multiple standards bodies, including IEEE where he participated in AVB development and authored several requests for comment; and the Audio Engineering Society, where he led the group that produced the AES67 standard. Kevin conceived and developed CobraNet, helped build the first configurable audio DSP system, and developed early DAW products.



MEETING DATE: Tuesday, August 25, 2015.

PLACE: The Sportsmen's Lodge, 12825 Ventura at Coldwater Canyon, Studio City.

TIME: Social 6:30 p.m., Dinner 7 p.m., Meeting 8 p.m.



Participants should check with the L.A. Section Treasurer regarding dinner costs.