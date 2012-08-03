Access Sports Media Shifts Focus to Live Sports

Access Sports Media, formerly Access 360 Media, has sold its Mallvision assets in an effort to focus entirely on live sports advertising.

In addition to the sale and company name change, Access has added a Minor League Baseball Network to its roster of sports properties.

"This is an exciting day for the company," said Dennis Roche, president of Access Sports Media. "The sale of our mall assets focuses the company against a vertical—sports—where we have a leadership position," added Roche.

Currently, Access Sports Media represents media properties in major sports venues across the country, and is partnered with 60 professional sports teams and over 50 NCAA football and basketball programs.

"There is an opportunity to deliver national advertisers a desirable audience and engage fans at their point of passion", said Corey Silverman, Access Sports' EVP of sales and marketing. "Focusing on sports will enable us to deliver a variety of custom immersive media solutions for our clients."