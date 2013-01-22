Klein Tools Introduces Two New Wire Stripper Cutters

Klein Tools has introduced two new wire stripper/cutters designed to quickly and efficiently cut and strip wire, saving time and effort.

Klein Tools improved on its Katapult wire stripper by adding an exclusive built-in wire cutter. The new Katapult Wire Stripper/Cutter (Cat. No. 11063W) now conveniently strips and cuts 8-22 AWG wire. Precision-machined stripping holes easily remove up to 1 inch of insulation in a single step without damaging the wire. The tension loaded wire-grip gently holds the cable while retaining cable geometry.

Klein Tools’ new Self-Adjusting Wire Stripper/Cutter (Cat. No. 11061) features a stripping head that adjusts to strip 10-20 AWG solid, 12-22 AWG stranded, and 12/2 & 14/2 Romex wire. This tool is especially useful in panels and other places where multiple wire sizes/types are present, the company says. The tensioning knob easily adjusts to apply the correct amount of force on the wire and an adjustable stopper controls the length of the core strip. It also features a convenient wire cutter built into the handle.