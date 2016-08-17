AES Announces New Membership Benefits Plan

Audio Engineering Society members now have full access to the AES E-Library as a membership benefit.

“AES has been the driving force behind most, if not all, audio innovation over the past six decades,” said Bob Moses, AES executive director. “From the early days of pro audio in the 50s, to present developments in networked and spatial audio, virtual and augmented reality, streaming, and signal processing, the Society has been at the forefront of development in both science and practice across the full range of professional audio disciplines. The AES E-Library documents this incredible legacy in one searchable, online database, with every paper, AES Standard, and Electronic Brief ever published—it’s not just the papers, but the papers that led to the papers. It’s an incredible asset, and we are opening it up to all AES Members as we strive to provide high value in our membership package.”

Full access to the E-Library is free to all membership types: members, associate members, and student members.

A modest increase in membership dues—which have remained the same for more than a decade—will begin September 1, 2016. New members can sign up, and existing members can renew, at the current rates for the month of August. Multiple years of membership, up to five, can be purchased now at the lower rate.

“The E-Library joins other AES Member benefits such as deep discounts on AES events, access to our growing library of streaming videos featuring industry leaders on a variety of topics, eligibility for awards, and full participation in our global community of audio professionals,” said Alex Case, AES president-elect and membership committee co-chair. “The value of membership has increased well beyond the new dues rates, particularly when compared to the former cost of membership and an E-Library subscription combined. Now is the time to take advantage of these benefits at the old rates.”

Membership dues provide the most significant funding of AES’s mission to promote and disseminate advances in the audio sciences and its practical application.

To join or renew an Audio Engineering Society membership, visit http://www.aes.org/join/.

As of September 1, 2016, annual dues for AES Members/Associate Members will be $125. Annual dues for AES Student Members will be $50.