Black Box, iCOMPEL, Touchscreen LCDs

Customers looking to set up eye-catching digital signage that also supports heavy-duty touch interactivity, can take a look at Black Box’s new NEC/3M iCOMPEL Touchscreen LCDs. These tough HID devices, tested to work reliably with the company’s ICOMPEL™ publisher/player platform, are durable enough to withstand heavy daily use, making them ideal for busy interactive wayfinding, retail PoS/PoP, and visitor information service applications.

The screens themselves are professional-grade, HD-quality NEC V Series or P Series LCD bezels fitted with 3M MicroTouch™ Dispersive Signal Technology (DST) overlays. Most traditional touchscreens detect touch by interrupting acoustic waves, optical fields, or infrared beams above the surface of the screen. These screens, however, detect touch by interpreting bending waves within the glass substrate. High-speed processors precisely calculate the location of a finger contact, resulting in fast, accurate, and reliable touch response.

The glass overlays feature a chemically strengthened, anti-glare surface, and the LCD components themselves are designed for extended use. Available in standard and industrial-strength versions, the NEC LCDs boast high brightness and contrast ratios for rendering of crisp images and text in venues with lots of ambient light. What’s more, the screens can be remotely managed via RS-232 or Ethernet connections (NEC NaViSet™ control software is included).

To learn more, call 800-355-8003 or visit http://www.blackbox.com/go/iCOMPELtouch