Omnivex Moxie for 30 Broadway Theatres

Omnivex Corporation, Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and provider of enterprise-level software fordigital signage networks, announced that their Moxie software is being used in over thirty Broadway theatres to manage content on digital screens throughout these facilities. The software is used to communicate with the thousands of visitors who attend Broadway performances every year. The three major Broadway theatre owners (The Shubert Organization, the Nederlander Organization, andJujamcyn Theatres) recognized the opportunity to communicate with Broadway theatergoers in a more clear and consistent way. By creating the new "InTheatre Network," Broadway is better able to drive theatergoers' excitement and anticipation of seeing a show and bring a new sense of energy to the theatres.

As part of this collaborative effort, The Shubert Organization is hosting the Moxie digital signage server, which allows all Broadway users to employ Shubert's sophisticated IT infrastructure and technical aptitude, reducing their need to have these resources in-house. Moxie software gives the venues the ability to manage their own digital signage content, but share in the joint InTheatre Network branding and technology. The system also gives all administrators access to shared media assets to promote Broadway productions as a whole. "Omnivex Moxie was selected for its ability to permission user groups, its graphic capabilities, and for its ability to consolidate other theatre functions into one system," said Jennifer Tattenbaum, Director of Interactive Services, The Shubert Organization. The theatre lighting and audio on the digital screens are now linked, which allows the theatres to turn off the audio on all of the screens when the lights are dimmed for show time, all with the flick of a switch.

Phase one of the deployment currently includes over 35 screens on the network in 20 theatres. Notable theatres in phase one include: The Shubert Organization’s Imperial, Shubert, Winter Garden, and Broadway theatres (home to Billy Elliot, Memphis, Mamma Mia!, andSister Act respectively) and Nederlander’s Palace and Minskoff Theatres (home to Priscilla Queen of the Desert and The Lion Kingrespectively). Each of the theatre companies has an in-house content administrator to remotely manage the content on the screens in the theatres owned by that company. This not only ensures that each company maintains control over their branding and messaging, but also allows them to incorporate the shared Broadway media assets.

The screens are located inside the theatres and box office lobbies. They are being used to promote upcoming shows, service information (such as locations of restrooms, show times, run time of shows, etc.), and dynamic messaging all in an effort to improve communication with guests at the various theatres. "The addition of the digital signage has provided the theatres with a new vibe and a move to modernity," said Tattenbaum. She continued, "The deployment has been very successful and has lead us to begin to update all aspects of our communications."

The next phase of the project will include additional screens on the network, placing screens on the exterior of the theatres, and making the system more interactive by allowing guest to send text and picture messages to the screens through their mobile devices. As well, Shubert hopes to attract additional theatre companies to join the InTheatre Network.

Broadway’s largest theatre owner and a producer of distinguished theatrical presentations, the Shubert Organization has been at the forefront of the American theatre since the start of the 20th century. The company currently owns or operates 17 Broadway theatres, one Off-Broadway theatre, and three venues outside New York City. In addition to theatre operations and producing activities, the Shubert Organization also runs Shubert Ticketing and Telecharge, providing every segment of the entertainment industry with a single source for all its ticketing needs – box office, telephone, and online sales, season membership processing, group sales and more. The Shubert Organization, Inc. is wholly owned by The Shubert Foundation, dedicated to sustaining and advancing live performing arts in the United States, with a particular emphasis on theatre and a secondary focus on dance. The Foundation provides general operating support to not-for-profit, professional, resident theatre and dance companies, and to the Shubert Archive. For more information, visitwww.shubertorganization.com

Founded in 1991, Omnivex Corporation is a global provider of software solutions designed to be the complete management backbone for digital signage systems. Omnivex software is used in more than 50 countries around the world and includes many Fortune 500 companies in a wide variety of industry verticals. Omnivex takes a real time, data centric approach to digital signage, allowing customers to leverage existing assets and drive operating costs out of their networks. Omnivex software not only addresses the management of content, but also provides the tools to control and monitor remote devices and to acquire and distribute real time data from multiple sources. For more information, visit www.omnivex.com

