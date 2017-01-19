Advanced Named Microsoft Surface Hub Partner Reseller

Advanced has been appointed to serve as a Microsoft Surface Hub Partner Reseller and is authorized to immediately begin designing, installing, and servicing Surface Hub solutions for all of its Canadian customers.

“We are proud to join a very select group of firms that have been chosen to serve as a Microsoft Partner for their revolutionary new system,” said Advanced president, David Weatherhead. “The Microsoft Surface Hub integrates beautifully into the modern workplace, enabling productivity in any space where people come together to get things done, from large conference rooms to informal huddle spaces to offices. The fully integrated design, choice of two screen sizes, and flexible mounting configurations means there’s a solution for every need where collaboration and teamwork are a paramount requirement. We are excited to be able to offer this remarkable tool to our customers.”

According to Weatherhead, Advanced has installed a Surface Hub system as part of its upgraded, state-of-the-art collaboration experience in its executive briefing center. Connected to complementary AV components, the new collaboration experience is designed to fully showcase the capabilities of the Microsoft Surface Hub in a real-world environment.

“We are ready to demonstrate the Hub’s complete range of capabilities in a broad range of application environments,” Weatherhead said. “We have also developed a menu of specialized managed services and technology consulting services for those enterprises that need support with their system implementations. This is what separates Advanced from so many of its competitors and, it’s why Microsoft selected us to serve as a partner for this very important initiative. We offer a very clear way for customers to experience the full benefits of a carefully designed and customized collaboration solution that lasts long after the installation is complete.”

To date, according to Microsoft, Surface Hubs have been shipped to more than 2,000 customers in 24 markets around the world. “We see increasing demand for the Hub from many of our customers in all of the vertical markets we serve," Weatherhead said. "Now, as an official Microsoft Surface Hub Partner, we will be able to design and install customized Hub solutions that meet specific individual requirements, and we will be able to service these customers once the installation is complete.”