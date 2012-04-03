X2O App Takes Home DSA Award

X2O Media announced that the interactive X2O Rogers Cup Experience tablet app developed for the BlackBerry PlayBook was honored with a 2012 Industry Excellence Award by the Digital Screenmedia Association (DSA) in the "Best Entertainment Deployment — Mobile" category.

The app — which was specially developed for the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto and Montreal — enabled select VIP fans to take advantage of a number of features for a more informative and interactive tournament experience — all at the touch of a finger.

The DSA Industry Excellence Awards honor the best self-service, digital signage and mobile technology deployments across all vertical market segments. This year's awards were presented at the DSA party held on March 28 in San Francisco, during the annual Customer Engagement Technology World (CETW) West event.

"We are honored that the DSA and the award judges recognized our X2O Rogers Cup Experience app with a 2012 Industry Excellence Award," said David Wilkins, president and CEO of X2O Media. "This tablet app demonstrates what is possible when content is taken beyond the large-format display and made available on different screen types — not to mention the added effectiveness of incorporating interactivity and social media. With the X2O Rogers Cup Experience app, the result was the ultimate companion for tennis fans that took the game to a whole new level."

The best men and women in professional tennis annually battle it out at the Rogers Cup presented by the National Bank. In 2011, the women's tournament took place in Toronto and the men's tournament was held in Montreal. The summer of 2011 marked the first time in the Cup's 131-year history when both tournaments were played during the same week in August.

Beginning with the semifinals, the X2O Rogers Cup Experience BlackBerry PlayBook app was made available to select VIP guests in the Cisco Systems hospitality suites at the Toronto and Montreal tournaments. With the application, watching live videos of Cup matches and game highlights from both cities was only the start. Users were able to access all match scores, view player profiles, follow and send tweets on the action, and even view live weather feeds with radar maps. In addition, fans interacted with a large-screen version of the app on digital touchscreens displaying the same content available on the tablets.