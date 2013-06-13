InfoComm 2013 Opens to Great Success

InfoComm International executive director and CEO David Labuskes, CTS, RCDD (center), joins the 2013 officers to officially open InfoComm '13. From L-R: Secretary-Treasurer Matt Emerson, CTS; President-Elect Johanne Belanger; Labuskes; President Tony Warner, CTS-D, CDT, LEED AP; and Chair Greg Jeffreys.



This year’s InfoComm show opened to great success, welcoming swarms of eager attendees to the floor.

Between the room-shaking sound coming from the 17 audio demo rooms, to the numerous educational courses and discussion offered, to the 925 exhibitors on the show floor, this year’s InfoComm has created an exciting environment for the AV industry.