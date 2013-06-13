InfoComm 2013 Opens to Great Success

InfoComm International executive director and CEO David Labuskes, CTS, RCDD (center), joins the 2013 officers to officially open InfoComm '13. From L-R: Secretary-Treasurer Matt Emerson, CTS; President-Elect Johanne Belanger; Labuskes; President Tony Warner, CTS-D, CDT, LEED AP; and Chair Greg Jeffreys.
This year’s InfoComm show opened to great success, welcoming swarms of eager attendees to the floor.
Between the room-shaking sound coming from the 17 audio demo rooms, to the numerous educational courses and discussion offered, to the 925 exhibitors on the show floor, this year’s InfoComm has created an exciting environment for the AV industry.
- Among the excitement of the first day, InfoComm held its Rental & Staging Forum and Reception, an afternoon of networking, awards and discussions designed for the live event professionals.
- “I think the rental and staging market is extremely vibrant,” says InfoComm Executive Director and CEO David Labuskes, CTS, RCDD. “We see rental and staging as part of the roots of the industry. We love having part of the (InfoComm) family.”
- Manufacturers will continue to display the latest technology on the floor today, and Labuskes encourages attendees to check out the Digital Signage Presentation Stage (Booth 5589), which offers case studies and strategy presentations on the half hour for those interested in learning more about the newest elements in the digital signage industry.
- Among the Digital Signage presentations, Mike White of Multi-Media Solutions, Inc., will discuss securing display boards, an educational talk meant to teach facilities on the safety hazards of a sign if not secured properly. The talk will be held at 2 p.m. today.
- There’s also still time to stop by the Awards Showcase (Booth 1087), to vote for the People’s Choice awards. Winners will be announced in tomorrow’s InfoComm Daily.
- “This gathering is still important and continues to be important,” Labuskes sums up. “This type of exposition is more important today than it ever was. Its value is the opportunity for manufacturers to announce their new products.”