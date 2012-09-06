NEC Launches New 40" Display and Bundles for Digital Signage

NEC Display Solutions of America has added the 40-inch X401S display to its super-slim category within the X Series product line. The X401S will be on display at all four NEC Showcase events this fall, including Houston, Atlanta, San Francisco and New York City.

NEC X401S: 40" LED-Backlit Super-Slim Professional-Grade Display

The LED backlighting technology offered in the super-slim products enables lightweight design with 1.7-inch depth, providing flexibility for a variety of installations including those requiring ADA compliance. The panel is designed to allow for 24/7 operation with advanced thermal protection, internal cooling fans and a sealed panel design.

Along with its 46-inch X461S and 55-inch X551S sister models, the X401S includes Intel’s Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot, an industry-wide standardization designed to simplify the installation, use and maintenance of digital signage. Users receive full connectivity including DisplayPort, HDMI and DVI-D, as well as remote management through the Network Control and Communication tools. Ethernet connectivity provides email notifications to the administrator, while RS-232 connectivity enables multi-display control and daisy chain capabilities to simplify display management.

“The addition of the X401S gives our customers a new size category with which to work during the project planning stage,” said Rachel Karnani, product manager for Large Screen Displays at NEC Display Solutions. “This technology decreases the product’s depth and appears near-seamless when tiled into a video wall configuration.”

The X401S will be available in November 2012 at a minimum advertised price of $1699 and carries a 3-year limited parts and labor warranty, which includes the backlight.

NEC’s new SB-03TM ATSC digital tuner module enables high-definition broadcast capabilities for digital signage applications and is included in the X401S-AVT, X461S-AVT and X551S-AVT models. These will be available this fall at a minimum advertised price of $1899, $2199 and $3299, respectively. Each carries a 3-year limited parts and labor warranty, which includes the backlight.