Samsung Adds Features, Partners for Smart Signage Platform

At roughly the one-year anniversary of the launch of the Samsung Smart Signage Platform in 2013, Samsung announced at the Digital Signage Expo in Las Vegas on Wednesday the introduction of its new D Series commercial displays featuring an enhanced system-on-a-chip that now provides, according to Samsung, “support for more advanced applications including touch and video wall configurations.”

Samsung Smart Signage Platform

Built around a Quad Core processor, the newest generation Smart Signage Platform from Samsung also adds an SD slot for flexible memory expansion as well as built-in WiFi as a standard feature for many models.

The Samsung Smart Signage Pavilion, located in Booth #909 at DSE this week, is highlighting a number of real-world applications developed for the platform by software partners Avionex (Hypersign), Capital Networks, Four Winds Interactive, Insteo, Scala, Signagelive, Wireless Ronin and X-Factor Communications. This list of partners is considerably longer than it was last year– as Samsung has both expanded the number or partners and added several partners in non-traditional digital signage CMS.

“Samsung continues to provide a smarter, simpler path for organizations of all sizes looking to make the transition from static to dynamic digital signage,” said Tod Pike, senior vice president at Samsung’s Enterprise Business Division. “Our new D Series lineup of smart commercial displays, coupled with expertise from best-in-breed software partners, enables Samsung to offer a streamlined, cost-effective and fully-featured solution for presenting dynamic content, opening new possibilities for consumer engagement, entertainment and information sharing.”

By eliminating the need for an external media player, the Samsung Smart Signage Platform simplifies, according to Samsung, the deployment of digital signage networks, providing organizations “an easier, more cost-effective approach to delivering dynamic messaging to the audience. Compared with traditional configurations using external media players or PCs, the Samsung Smart Signage Platform reduces the total cost of ownership by up to 40 percent over three years for small- and medium-sized digital signage networks.”

New 2014 D Series Line Up

In addition to the next-generation Smart Signage Platform system-on-a-chip, the new Samsung D Series commercial displays introduced at DSE this week also introduce a flexible new design approach featuring replaceable bezels in a variety of colors that enable users to customize signage to match any environment. To provide solutions suited for any project, the D Series models are tiered in a “good, better, best” three product lines: the DB Series, an entry-level lineup providing access to Smart Signage Platform capabilities; the DM Series, the broadest product line, rated for 24/7 operation; the DH Series, the premium lineup offering 700nit brightness. As well as eliminating cables, built-in WiFi on DM and DH Series models enables easy mobile integration including mirroring on content to the display.

Available in a range of sizes from 32- to 75-inches, the D Series will be available through Samsung’s distribution and reseller partners “in the coming months” according to Samsung.

Interestingly, at least some of the D Series panels will not feature the Samsung logo on the front edge of the bezel– a first for Samsung, as it attempts to let some integrators spec and install panels without the Samsung branding visible (although those non-logo panels do feature a small fabric Samsung logo on the top right side of the panel, albeit one that would not be visible in a tiled videowall scenario).



Samsung’s lineup of commercial displays showcased at DSE also includes:

• A new 85-inch UHD commercial display, on exhibition as a preview of Samsung’s upcoming full line of 4K displays;

• The new UD55D, featuring a bezel-to-bezel measurement of just 3.5mm for creating virtually seamless video walls;

• The ME95C, which at 95-inches is Samsung’s largest available commercial display and features an ultra-thin profile and energy-efficient edge-lit LED technology;

IWB 3.0, Samsung’s new interactive whiteboard solution for enhanced collaboration in corporate and educational environments.For information:

samsung.com/prodisplay