In Search of Digital Bird Feeders

David Keene– As we get ready to head to Vegas for Digital Signage Expo, we’ll enjoy the quiet before the storm this week– but while we do, we’ll take the opportunity to hear about some very interesting developments in Interactive Digital Signage. (No, it won’t be a “shootout” a la the “Interactive Shootout” planned for DSE with David Haynes marching David Weinfeld and Stephen Randall out to the OK Corral.) It will be a more staid affair– if I can use that phrase and mention Monster Media in the same breath.)

This Wednesday Feb. 29th, I’ll moderate a Webinar on Interactive Digital Signage. Myself, Chris Beauchamp, CEO of Monster Media, and Michael Ferrer of NEC will share some technical background, and real-world examples of recent developments in the use of interactive Digital Signage. Register (at no charge) at:

We’ll decipher everything from the physical types of touch technologies (Resistive, Surface capacitive, Multitouch, Projective Capacitive, Optical) to Near Field Communication tips such as how to create digital “bird feeders” to draw in an audience in digital signage and DOOH.

