133rd AES Papers Sessions Address Essential Issues

AES Convention Papers co-chairs Veronique Larcher and Alan Seefeldt have assembled a four-day program of solidly researched presentations designed to share knowledge on both esoteric and widely discussed issues.

“Our objective was to develop the most useful, timely, challenging and above all interesting issues to inform and inspire our attendees,” Larcher said.

“The quality and diversity of the submissions we received enabled us to develop multi-faceted sessions covering such essential issues as: Networked Audio, Emerging Audio Technologies and Auditory Perception. A glance at the titles featured in these sessions substantiates their comprehensive intent,” Larcher said. “Attendees should note that all paper presentations are available in print and PDF/CD format, and they will be available in audio format following the Convention.”

AES Papers sessions include:

Friday, Oct. 26

NETWORKED AUDIO: Chair, Ellen Juhlin, Meyer Sound Labs, Inc., Berkeley, CA

* Audio Latency Masking In Music Telepresence Using Artificial Reverberation

* Service Discovery Using Open Sound Control

* A Unified Low Latency Network Architecture For Multichannel Live Audio

Saturday, Oct. 27

EMERGING AUDIO TECHNOLOGIES: Chair, Agnieszka Roginska, New York University, NYC

* A Method For Enhancement of Background Sounds In Forensic Audio Recordings

* Transient Room Acoustics Using A 2.5 Dimensional Approach

* Multimodal Information Management: Evaluation Of Auditory And Haptic Cues for NextGen Communication Displays

* Prototype Spatial Auditory Display For Remote Planetary Exploration

* The Influence of 2-D & 3-D Video Playback On The Perceived Quality of Spatial Audio Rendering For Headphones

* An Autonomous System For Multitrack Stereo Pan Positioning

* DReaM - A Novel System For Joint Source Separation and Multitrack Coding

AUDITORY PERCEPTION & EVALUATION: Chair, Scott Norcross, Dolby, SF

Saturday, Oct. 27

* Subjective Evaluation of Personalized Equalization Curves In Music

* Thresholds For The Discrimination of Tonal And Narrowband Noise Bursts

* Identification And Evaluation of Target Curves For Headphones

* Consistency Of Balance Preferences In Three Musical Genres

* The Effect of Acoustic Environment On Reverberation Level Preference

* Localization of a Virtual Point Source Within The Listening Area For Wave Field Synthesis

Sunday, Oct. 28

Spatial Audio Over Headphones 5 papers

Signal Processing Fundamentals 7 papers

Analysis and Synthesis of Sound 10 papers

Monday, Oct. 29

Spatial Audio Processing - 8 papers