C2G Launches Tools for Simplifying Connectivity Choices

C2G has launched two self-service tools to simplify connectivity choices, ConnectXpress and “Ask a Question.”

With ConnectXpress, IT and AV cable selection is simplified—making it easy for resellers and online customers to choose the required cable they need from the extensive portfolio of products available from C2G. By using “Ask a Question,” customers can now ask product and service-related questions on any product page.

Available 24/7, ConnectXpress is a guided, self-service platform for selecting connectivity solutions. C2G has an expansive array of products, and this configurator makes it simple to quickly and conveniently find the right solution to match a customer’s application. Even when the need is undefined, ConnectXpress intuitively presents the common connectors necessary to complete the application when selecting the devices to be connected. ConnectXpress is accessible on the C2G website at cablestogo.com/connectxpress.

With the “Ask a Question” feature, customers simply click the Q&A tab on any product page to ask the C2G customer service and technical support teams their product or service-related question. The questions and answers are shared on the respective product page under the Q&A tab for future reference.