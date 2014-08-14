8 Networked Speakers You Should Know Now

Smart, network-enabled loudspeakers are hardly new; but recent developments in networking have enabled manufacturers to significantly raise the IQ of their products. Here are eight products that are making waves this month:

EAW Anya



EAW Anya is a complete, self-contained, high-power sound reinforcement system that adapts all performance parameters electronically. Columns of Anya modules hang straight, without any vertical splay, and Resolution 2 software adapts total system performance to produce asymmetrical output that delivers coherent, full-frequency range response across the entire coverage area, as defined by the user. The module’s horizontal symmetry ensures coherent summation without anomalies through the crossover regions, which result from physically offset acoustic sources. This provides consistent, HF dispersion and broadband pattern control in the horizontal plane. Each Anya module includes a field-replaceable power and processing unit with 22 channels of digital signal processing and amplification to drive each of the module’s 22 transducers.

Powersoft DEVA

DEVA integrates solar power, bi-directional wireless AV communication, lighting, and an efficient Class D amplifier in a compact, weatherproof enclosure. DEVA is a multifunctional device that enables audio messaging and video capturing for a range of applications. It is equipped with several sensors (microphone, presence detector, twilight switch and temperature/humidity/pressure sensors) and accessories, like LED lights. The efficient design limits power consumption to the point of allowing uninterrupted use powered by the internal rechargeable battery. A latest generation solar panel can quickly recharge the battery even in low light conditions. On a single charge, the unit can remain in stand-by for more than 18 days, can provide up to 64 hours of continuous audio playback or 20 hours of lighting with the high-power white LED. DEVA’s enclosure is rated IP65 and has been specifically designed to protect the internal circuitry from exposure to the atmospheric elements for outdoor applications. DEVA can be connected to a config/control device, such as a tablet or smartphone, or to a network-connected PC.

JBL Intellivox

The JBL Intellivox range is a series of digital controlled, self-powered, loudspeaker arrays specially developed for use in areas where intelligibility is a problem due to high levels of reverberation. Intellivox’s digital directivity technologies ensure a high ratio of direct sound to reverberant sound, which is critical to the intelligibility of any sound system. The Intellivox range is free from distortion, offering even SPL coverage and frequency response up to 18 kHz.

Meyer Sound CAL

Meyer Sound CAL is a series of self-powered steerable column array loudspeakers that offer vertical coverage control and low-distortion sound to achieve intelligibility in highly reverberant environments. Without sacrificing power and using pre-programmed presets, the vertical beam can be angled up or down 30 degrees and can be configured with beam widths from five to 60 degrees. Multiple or split beams can be used to fit the application. CAL loudspeakers incorporate powerful digital signal processing, as found in the company’s D-Mitri digital audio platform. Each driver in CAL is powered by a dedicated amplifier channel to accurately control the vertical behavior. CAL uses dual redundant AVB-capable ethernet inputs. It carries digital audio signals and transmits data for the Compass control software used for system optimization and steering. CAL’s integration of the RMS remote monitoring system provides detailed system reporting down to the level of individual drivers.

Martin Audio MLA Compact

The MLA Compact makes Martin Audio’s multi-cellular loudspeaker array (MLA) technology available in a smaller, lighter version for installed sound applications and corporate production events. The self-powered and processed MLA Compact takes advanced cellular control to permanent installations. The system’s enclosure measures 31 inches wide, 11 inches high, and 19.6 inches depth, weighing 109 pounds. MLA Compact’s fully integrated system brings together the latest in acoustic design technologies, Class D amplification, DSP, and optimization software—with communications and control via a simple audio network.

Tannoy QFlex



QFlex is designed to focus acoustical output on a specified listening area, delivering improvements to speech intelligibility and musical clarity in reverberant spaces. The latest updates offer installers and integrators a greater level of functionality and available options during the set up commissioning process. The product now ships with onboard voiced steering presets, allowing users to select between two different steering files, so the system can handle changing acoustic environment between two configurations. A gang-loading feature makes it possible to load multiple steering files into a single QFlex column, with master and any associated slave devices updated automatically. Due to Tannoy’sVNET-Ethernet interface, allowing installers to use the power and control of Tannoy’s VNET network over Ethernet, QFlex is now easier to deploy in very large scale or complex networks.

Vue al-8

The al-8 compact line array system utilizes VUE’s most advanced technologies to extract performance from its compact design. Beryllium compression drivers, Kevlar/Neo transducers, precision amplification and DSP, onboard SystemVUE networking, and full compatibility with the VUEPoint beam steering technology allow the scalable al-8 to deliver performance to a broad range of mid-sized sound reinforcement applications. The al-8 line array system is made up of the al-8 Acoustic Element and rack-mount V6 Systems Engine. The V6 combines a sophisticated DSP architecture with enough amplifier power to tri-amp up to four al-8 Acoustic Elements. In addition, onboard SystemVUE networking capabilities allow easy assembly of sophisticated networks with remote management and control available via the intuitive SystemVUE control software. The system is sold in standard blocks, with four al-8 Acoustic Elements and a single V6 Systems Engine comprising a single block. Multiple al-8 blocks can be combined to address larger applications.

PreSonus StudioLive AI

The StudioLive AI-series active integration loudspeakers from PreSonus deliver studiomonitor accuracy onstage. A key component of the StudioLive AI’s design is its use of active integration technology. Active integration combines wireless and wired networking and communications with DSP to create a unified working environment. StudioLive AI-series speakers incorporate Fulcrum Acoustics’ TQ Temporal Equalization algorithms. Taking advantage of active integration’s DSP, TQ employs multiple, fully addressable finite impulse response (FIR) filters to eliminate horn reflections and to correct linear time and amplitude anomalies in coaxial systems. Collaborating with Fulcrum Acoustics’ co-founder, Dave Gunness, PreSonus software designers incorporated custom TQ algorithms with dynamics processing, FFT tools, and performance monitoring into the onboard DSP.