Electrosonic Acquires Digital Immersive Theater Designer

Electrosonic has acquired Global Immersion, a digital immersive theater designer and integrator. Global Immersion will continue to serve the planetarium, institutional theater, and giant screen markets.

Martin Howe (left), CEO of Global Immersion, with Jim Bowie, president of Electrosonic Group.

The acquisition, completed on December 10, 2012, positions Electrosonic to offer digital immersive solutions across the theme park, museum, giant screen cinema and planetarium markets.

“This is a significant strategic move for both companies, and I am excited by the prospects presented by the acquisition,” said Jim Bowie, president of Electrosonic Group. “As a single operation, we will service an even broader range of markets, bringing further innovation and an expanded offering to our customers. Our goal to attract and develop the best industry talent has been one of the drivers of the acquisition. Together we will lead by consolidating our strengths and delivering the best visual systems in the world.”

Founded in 2007, Global Immersion is known for its work with highly specialized and technically-complex digital immersive theaters. The company has won multiple project and business awards, and has established a solid base of digital immersive theater attractions worldwide. Its project portfolio includes the California Academy of Sciences, Adler Planetarium, Moscow Planetarium, Swedish Museum of Natural History, Peoria Riverfront Museum and Reuben H. Fleet Science Center.

Martin Howe, CEO of Global Immersion, said: “I am delighted with this transaction with Electrosonic. It allows us to further expand our activities and develop our product and service offering, opening up new doors and bringing with it many synergies.

"The planetarium and giant screen markets are undergoing significant change as the digital revolution pace quickens. Electrosonic offers a range of benefits that our customers can immediately enjoy. Its international reach and broad technical expertise and capacity mean that we can more cost-effectively service a wider range of customers in more locations, while building upon our shared reputation for quality, performance and support.”