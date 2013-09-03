Primeview USA Expands Panoramic Stretch LCD Line

- Primeview USA has decided to refresh its product lineup by introducing a variety of new sizes into the panoramic family.
- According to the company, Primeview has not only seen a renewed interest for the stretch displays but an increase in order volume.
- With the new sizes of 55 ½-inch, 47 ½-inch and 24-inch, the complete line from 15-55 ½-inch aims to play the part of a professional digital signage wow factor. Included in this new offering is also the addition of high bright options for mass transit public display projects that are available in both standard industrial metal frame and open frame options to be installed flush with architecturally sound millwork.
- “Primeview's panoramic stretch LCD line up has been a frequent request for years now. By listening to our customers, the line now carries market leadership in the museum, simulation, information displays, digital signage, medical and professional industries," Chanan Averbuch, director of business development at Primeview USA.
- As digital signage continues to grow by over 200 percent annually, Primeview is helping its reseller network create new opportunities with more unique sizes and aspect ratios.
