5 Reasons to Stop By the AVIXA Stand at ISE 2018

AVIXA will welcome thousands of visitors to Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2018 in Amsterdam, February 6-9. It will be the first ISE since AVIXA changed its name from InfoComm International, in a move that reflects the association's broadening mission to be an industry hub and a catalyst for market growth. AVIXA co-owns Integrated Systems Europe, along with CEDIA.

"This is a significant ISE for AVIXA," said Pamela Taggart, CTS, AVIXA senior director of development for Europe. "We are excited to demonstrate our commitment to what continues to be a vibrant, growing AV industry—both in Europe and worldwide. AVIXA aims to be a business partner to all the innovative technology companies using audiovisual solutions to create experiences and generate positive outcomes."

ISE attendees will make connections, gain insight, and benefit from key resources when they visit the AVIXA stands 12-N110 and 13-N110 at the RAI Amsterdam. AVIXA attractions include:

A New Double-Decker Stand

AVIXA will embrace the importance of experience with an all-new main stand (12-N110) that offers visitors both an area where they can mingle and learn about the association's offerings, plus a place for more in-depth, one-on-one conversations in the second-level meeting area.

A Chance to Attend InfoComm 2018 in Las Vegas

Visitors to the main AVIXA stand can enter to win a trip to InfoComm 2018 in June (www.infocommshow.org). The winner will receive round-trip airfare and three nights' hotel accommodations.

Free Market Intelligence

AVIXA will distribute executive summaries of all four Industry Outlook and Trends Analysis (IOTA) reports, while supplies last. The landmark studies, which include market forecasts through 2022, offer in-depth analysis of the solution areas and vertical markets that are most poised for growth.

Free Drinks and a Chance to Meet AVIXA

On Wednesday evening, February 7, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. CET, AVIXA leadership and European staff welcome all industry professionals for an informal reception, including cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, at the AVIXA stand (12-N110).

A Fresh Selection of FlashTracks

Just across the RAI lobby from the main AVIXA stand, the dedicated AVIXA FlashTracks stand (13-N110) returns to ISE with a selection of more than 30 free, 20-minute education sessions, covering everything from "Converged Networks and What It Means to Pro AV" to "Key Principles of UX Design." Learn more at www.iseurope.org/professional-development-avixa.

"AVIXA offers our European members and AV professionals around the world real business value," said Taggart. "Our presence at ISE reflects our commitment to helping companies and individuals succeed in this market."

In addition to activities at its stands, AVIXA brings a robust content and professional development program to ISE, starting the Monday before the show, with the European debut of its TIDE (Technology. Innovation. Design. Experience.) conference at Hotel Okura Amsterdam. TIDE explores the creative forces shaping the AV industry and how businesses can benefit from design concepts.

During ISE, AVIXA's professional development program includes four distinct education tracks that highlight changing expectations in the AV industry: User Experience, AV/IT, Design, and Emerging Trends. In addition, AVIXA will host two half-day conferences at ISE: "Enterprise AV Integrated Experiences," in partnership with the AV User Group, and "Higher Education Integrated Experience Design," in partnership with the European University Information Systems (EUNIS) and Standing Conference for Heads of Media Services (SCHOMS).