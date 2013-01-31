Christie Introduces Phoenix Open Content Management System

Christie has introduced Christie Phoenix, an open content management system designed specifically for control room applications.



A network streaming solution at its core, Christie Phoenix allows users to access and control information, in virtually any location, to collaborate, synthesize and generate fast and accurate decisions in the most critical situations. It is the ideal solution for the fast-paced command and control centers with highly mobile and dispersed workforces such as public utilities, government, security and surveillance, transportation and telecommunications, according to the company, allowing them to confidently make faster and more accurate life-critical decisions in the most challenging environments.

Based on a single streaming appliance, the Christie Phoenix node, and a robust PC user software environment, Christie Phoenix systems are simple and cost effective to configure, deploy and manage, simultaneously, all from one box. Eminently flexible and scalable, Christie Phoenix nodes can be combined to create perfectly synchronized display walls of virtually any size, or can be used as a desktop processor to augment a single user’s operating environment. PC software offers access and control of Christie Phoenix streams anywhere a user can connect to their network. As a network streaming device, Christie Phoenix nodes are perfectly compatible with the majority of existing network cameras and surveillance systems, as well as a number of third-party video encoders.

“Christie Phoenix opens a broad new range of options for the AV designer because it embraces the modern, mobile age of communication by breaking through the physical walls of the control room to encompass a global workplace,” said John Stark, senior director of Collaborative Visual Solutions at Christie. “It completely redefines what a control room visualization system can be. Whether used by multiple collocated participants, single offices or in the field through mobile technology, Christie Phoenix connects them all, giving them complete access and control of audio-visual content and data.”

The Christie Phoenix node is a 19-inch rack mount unit that comes standard with DVI, KVM, and audio input and output connectors, all which can be used simultaneously. A Christie Phoenix node can encode up to two and decode up to 12 high definition signals. Multiple Christie Phoenix nodes can be combined and synchronized to create a display wall of up to 128 outputs. Inputs, each up to 1920 by 1080 pixel resolution, are encoded and placed on the network - while simultaneously allowing keyboard and mouse (KVM) control of those inputs over the network. Where access to output connectors is not possible, Christie Phoenix offers software-only VNC and RDP implementations for direct access to encode, stream, control and display content.

The desktop software included with Christie Phoenix features an intuitive drag-and-drop interface that can manage content on multiple display walls simultaneously. It can also display Christie Phoenix content locally on a user’s desktop while sharing content with other Christie Phoenix users across the network, all of whom can view and control the content. For AV designers, it offers ultimate flexibility, replacing complex hardware networks with a simple network overlay. Expansion is as simple as hooking up another Christie Phoenix unit, and repair is as simple as removing and replacing the unit.