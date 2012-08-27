RGB Spectrum's Linx Chosen for Global Travel IT Company

When Amadeus, a provider of advanced technology solutions for the global travel and tourism industry, built its new North America headquarters in Miami, FL, the company wanted an interactive presentation area to show off its technology in a space conducive to customer-employee interaction.

To handle the varied and fluid mix of sources and displays, Ft. Lauderdale-based integrator Xerox Audio Visual Solutions, chose an RGB Spectrum Linx Prime Matrix Routing Switcher.

Amadeus, which boasts nearly 10,000 employees, provides travel providers, sellers and buyers with distribution, IT and point-of-sale solutions in more than 195 countries. Amadeus also lists many of the Fortune Top 100 companies as its clients. RGB's Linx Prime switcher is used throughout several areas of Amadeus North America's headquarters. The interactive Amadeus Executive Briefing Center is a space for staff to entertain and demonstrate IT capabilities to existing and prospective customers. The primary meeting areas use a series of 10 LCD touchscreens. There are also two conference rooms off the main area that can either function independently or be joined to the main area for a larger event.

The Linx Prime 3400 Matrix Routing Switcher is set up in a 24x8 configuration, leaving ample room for future expansion (up to 32x32). This was a key factor in the selection of the switcher, along with its patented EDID management and pass through capability for HDMI embedded audio.

The touch panel controlled system has total on-the-fly flexibility of how images are sent to specific screens, along with embedded audio-follow-video. With remote control, and IP accessible devices such as tablets and smartphones, users can select sources in real time.

Signal sources include six computers with software for USB control over each of the ten 1920x1080p Smart touchscreens that range in size from 42-inch to 70-inch. There are also two each Apple TV units, Blu-ray players and satellite receivers. With the Linx switcher's CrossXFormat input cards, additional sources, whether analog or digital, are easily accommodated.

Content includes demonstrations of software packages for airlines, travel agents, hotels, cruise lines and more. Video is a mix of sizzle reels, streamed Apple TV, iPad example applications and live TV feeds.