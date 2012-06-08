RGB Releases Graphics and Video Codec

RGB Spectrum has released a new graphics and video codec - the DSx 264 codec offers advanced H.264 compression and best-in-class performance for streaming and recording.

The DSx codec encodes and streams graphics or video up to 1920x1080, using the H.264 high profile compression, which delivers superior image quality compared to the main and baseline profiles used in most other codecs. In addition, the unit provides recording to local or remote storage. Moreover, it can do recording and streaming concurrently.

Other leading-edge features include simultaneous recording and replay, on-screen display (OSD), external time code synchronization, event marking, variable speed playback, and random access. To assist integration, the codec offers Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) as well as external power.