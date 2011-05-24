Samsung Opens Voting for Superhero Contest

Voting for the contest is now open at Samsung’s Facebook page, by clicking the ‘like’ button for a video.

Ridgefield Park, NJ--Samsung Techwin America’s Electronic Imaging Division has announced that it is now accepting votes to select the winner of its winter Superhero video contest.

“The competition was fierce, but our judges were able to narrow it down to 10 finalists,” said Richard Bellomy, VP of sales for Samsung Techwin’s Electronic Imaging Division. “Now, we would like everyone’s help by voting to determine the winner.”

Anyone can vote by going to Samsung’s Facebook page and clicking the ‘like’ button for their favorite video.

“All of the students did a fantastic job and looked like they had a lot of fun portraying their favorite historical characters and creating their videos,” Bellomy said. “This was very rewarding to see and I’m excited to invite interested students to enter our next Superhero video competition for spring.”

To enter, simply go to samsungk-12.com. Any student in grades K-12 who attends school in a United States or Federal Territory is eligible to enter a digital video of 1-3 minutes in length. Students are to portray a historical character and will be judged on presentation performance, character and content accuracy, and content quality.

Spring competition entries are due June 17, and autumn competition entries are due September 23. One student winner will be selected per competition and will receive $500. In addition, a SAMCAM 860 document camera will be given to their class.