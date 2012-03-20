Qumu Releases New Whitepaper

Qumu has released a new whitepaper entitled "Business Video Empowers Social Media."

The company said in a press release: "Being a 'Social Business' is all about collaboration and knowledge sharing among employees, vendors, partners and customers, across time zones, languages and geographies.

The wisdom of a company resides in the heads of those directly responsible for the non-routine work of the organization. This, coupled with increased demand to better communicate across distributed mobile workforces, is fueling organizational demand for scalable, affordable business video and user generated content.

Learn how companies are empowering their employees to share ideas, information, how-to’s, and knowledge in a direct, high quality, compelling way with video."