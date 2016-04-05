2016 SCN/InfoComm Product Installation Awards Finalist Voting Opens

The finalists for the 2016 SCN/InfoComm Installation Product Awards have been revealed.

The awards showcase the most innovative commercial AV products of 2015. The ballot of finalists was chosen by an independent panel of judges by narrowing down the field of submissions to no more than four products per category.

Now it’s up to you, our readers, to select the most innovative product in each category.

The ballot will remain open until May 6, and winners will be announced in June during InfoComm 2016 in Las Vegas, NV.

To vote, click here.

The finalists for the awards are:

Most Innovative Audio Hardware (Speakers, microphones, amplifiers):

Meyer Sound LEOPARD

Meyer Sound’s LEOPARD linear sound reinforcement system aims to improve on sound quality and flexibility in small to mid-size installation applications. As the smallest member of Meyer Sound’s flagship LEO family of loudspeakers, LEOPARD shares the same technology that has earned LEO acclaim in major concert tours (Ed Sheeran, Grateful Dead, Shania Twain) and brings it to a size, weight, and price that works for a large middle segment of the installation market.



d&b audiotechnik 30D Amplifier

With features and cost tailoring for small- and medium-sized installations, the Class D, four-channel 30D amplifier offers 1600 watts per channel. Specific installation features include a flexible input matrix for all eight inputs, advanced system status monitoring, independent input gain controls on each input channel, programmable five-pin GPIOs for control and detection via external devices, a general fault connector, sophisticated DSP for loudspeaker management, switchable filter functions, user-definable equalization, and more.

TOA HX-7

The TOA HX-7 is a Variable Dispersion Array Loudspeaker consisting of four individual full-range speaker “cells” integrated to form a single unit, where the vertical angle can be easily adjusted from 0 to 60 degrees. Up to 4 HX-7s may be flown together, providing a more compact and cost-effective line-array solution for HOW and other applications. Along with a matching 15-inch subwoofer (FB-150), black, white, and also weather-proof versions are also available.

Crown DCi 4|2400N

The DCi 4|2400N delivers 1900 watts into 8 ohms, 2400 watts into 4 ohms, and 2100 watts into 2 ohms. All power outputs are minimum guaranteed power ratings—Crown DCi amplifiers are guaranteed to deliver at least their rated power over a longer period of time than any competing amplifier, according to the company. All Crown DCi Network Series amplifiers offer comprehensive networked monitoring and control capabilities via their primary and secondary ethernet ports.

Most Innovative Audio Processing (Switching, routing, transport and control):

Symetrix Prism 4x4

The Symetrix Prism consists of four analog in and outputs, with 64x64 Dante and Symetrix DSP to reduce system costs. Its ultra-low latency Dante network audio protocol uses standard IT infrastructure, and its embedded web server enables remote metering, diagnostics, and programmable browser-based end-user control. It features industry-leading analog and A/D/D/A performance, 48-volt phantom mic power, and PoE+ injector. Its high-resolution graphic OLED displays configuration and audio levels. It comes in a half-rack form factor, with rack and surface mount options available.

Biamp Devio

Biamp’s Devio collaboration tool redefines the user experience in huddle rooms and small meeting spaces with the goal of making collaboration fast, simple, and intuitive. With its single-box solution (Devio CR-1) and advanced beamforming microphone (Devio DTM-1), meetings are equipped with exceptional audio quality and an easy-to-use videoconferencing solution that enhances participants’ experience and facilitates meeting productivity. Via USB 3.0 connection to a Windows- or Mac OS X-based computer, Devio easily connects in-room technology, including displays and web cameras.

Yamaha MRX7-D

The Yamaha MRX7-D was designed for applications where more complicated signal processing is required and more I/O channels are needed. The processor is ideal for applications such as hotel ballrooms, houses of worship, schools, libraries, performing arts venues, movie theaters, convention centers, and corporate conference rooms (for conference applications, the MRX7-D deploys an Acoustic Echo Canceller). It can also be controlled by products from Revolabs, specializing in wireless microphone systems for conference settings.



Most Innovative Equipment Rack/AV Furniture:

Chief S2 Modular Knock Down Rack

The Chief S2 Series racks aim to be the most versatile, modular racks for the AV market. Stack to create a tower, or arrange side by side for nearly limitless furniture combinations. S2 racks require only four bolts and assemble in less than 10 minutes. Both 15U and 20U sizes ship in a flat box with levelers. They support up to 600 pounds on floor, or 200 pounds on the wall, and are compatible with all standard Chief accessories.

Middle Atlantic Products Hub

Designed to maximize equipment storage and cable management, Hub is a technology-ready, all-in-one furniture solution for UCC environments including huddle, active learning, and videoconferencing spaces. Available in numerous colors and configurations, each Hub consists of a TechPed Technology Pedestal featuring rack-mounting space, an integrated power strip, and Lever Lock accessories for small-device mounting, a tabletop that includes an InteGreat table box with two HDMI cable retractors, and a display wall mount with power strip.

ACE Backstage Co. RackWell

ACE Backstage presents the RackWell Stage Pocket, a professional, contemporary floor box for use with rack-mountable equipment like digital snakes. Easily installed into a typical raised stage floor, the RackWell Stage Pocket provides a vertical rack mount for products used on the stage, eliminating patch panels and offstage racks, as well as improving the stage appearance.

Most Innovative Mounting Solution:



Chief LWM Menu Board Wall Mount

The Fusion Menu Board Wall Mount offers advanced display positioning and flexible adjustments. The single horizontal extrusion with depth adjustment aligns displays quickly, even on irregular mounting surfaces. The mount allows for easy access behind the displays for servicing and storing media players. Each menu board mount uses two or three wall plates to minimize drilling time. Tool-free screen engagement, micro-height adjustment, and tilt are among many other installer-friendly features.

Middle Atlantic Products DisplayStation Series

Middle Atlantic Products’ DisplayStation Series carts, stands, and monitor walls aim to provide flexible, affordable, and easy-to-integrate solutions for simple videoconferencing, presentation and digital signage systems, and surveillance and monitoring applications. An installed power strip and a convenient, intelligently designed cable management system save time and money. UL listed for the highest standard in safety, they are suitable for multi-use environments. The single-post models give users quick portrait-to-landscape adjustability without removing the display for even greater versatility.

FSR PWB-450

PWB-FR-450 is a larger-format wall box designed for applications where you need to mount larger interfaces or equipment behind a display or in other custom applications. It's installed securely and invisibly between studs providing connectivity, internal device mounting, and power. It includes four pre-wired AC outlets isolated from four accessory plates, 1⁄2-inch–3⁄4-inch concentric knockouts for AC conduit connections, and 1-inch knockouts for additional AC connections. It also features optional bracketing for Crestron’s DM-RMC-4K-SCALER-C 4K receiver/room controller, other digital interfaces.

Most Innovative Video Display (Panel: LCD, OLED, LED):



SiliconCore Technology Lavender 1.2mm Direct View LED Display

The Lavender aims to revolutionize the close-proximity LED market, presenting full HD at just 110 inches diagonal. An entirely seamless display with a minimum viewing distance of under one meter, SiliconCore's patented Common Cathode technology inside reduces the power consumption of LED displays by up to 40 percent for lower heat generation and a longer lifespan beyond 100,000 hours, for industry-leading total cost of ownership. Advanced LED drivers increase bandwidth and lower component costs.

Leyard TW Series LED Video Wall

The Leyard TW Series is a line of fine-pitch LED video walls available in 1.2-, 1.8-, and 2.5-millimeter pitches. The Leyard TW Series is architected to support the highest pixel density and deliver benefits unique to its "flat panel" design, including a 16:9 form factor optimized for the most popular high-resolution standards, ease of installation and service, and outstanding flatness and uniformity.

LG VH7B Commerical LED Display

LG’s VH7B Direct LED Video Wall redefined the category with its unprecedented thin bezel of only 0.9 millimeters thin. Available in three class sizes from 49 to 65 inches, the VH7B connects easily with other displays to create an powerful image and immersive experience that ensures color accuracy and contrast, thanks to LG’s IPS panel technology. It features a high-performance system on a chip, compatible with LG’s webOS for Signage platform to eliminate the need for an external player.

Most Innovative Video Display (Laser Projectors):

NEC Display NP-P502HL Projector

The NEC Display P502HL model is the smallest 5,000-lumen installation projector with a laser phosphor light source on the market, according to the company, making it ideal for higher education classrooms, corporate boardrooms, and government training facilities. With consistent brightness, improved color fidelity, and tilt-free or portrait modes, it can be used in new verticals, such as retail, simulation, and theme parks. Furthermore, the laser module delivers 20,000 hours of virtually maintenance-free operations, reducing total cost of ownership.

Panasonic PT-RQ13KU

With 4K-plus resolution and Quad Pixel Drive technology, the PT-RQ13KU is the most compact and lightweight 4K-plus three-chip DLP laser projector in the world, according to the company. The projector boasts 10,000 lumens of brightness and a contrast ratio of 20,000:1 using laser light, delivering extremely detailed, film-like image quality. The projector also delivers a 20,000-hour light-source life, ensuring greater reliability in addition to 24/7 operation.

Digital Projection International E-Vision Laser 8500

Designed with facility managers and integrators in mind, Digital Projection's 8,500-lumen E-Vision Laser 8500 offers advanced brightness and performance within a budget-sensitive price range. Rated for 20,000 hours of use with no lamps to maintain or replace, the E-Vision Laser is a truly “set-and-forget” projector for most any professional venue. Need to make a vertical image? Want to point the projector straight up or straight down? The E-Vision Laser is your solution.

Most Innovative Video Display (non-Laser light source projectors):

Panasonic Space Player

The Panasonic Space Player is a DLP projector that combines the functions of traditional lighting and video projection to create engaging, projected visuals able to support a wide variety of applications and is ideal for restaurants, retail stores, museums, and more. Easy installation, 24/7 continuous operation, and exceptionally long life (20,000 hour light source) without the need to change bulbs or provide periodic maintenance makes the Panasonic Space Player a great solution for specialty projection.

Epson PowerLite Pro G6970WU WUXGA 3LCD Projector

The Epson PowerLite Pro G6970WU large-venue projector delivers high resolution, powerful performance features, and advanced display capabilities. The Pro G6970WU offers 6,000 lumens of white brightness, 6,000 lumens of color brightness and WUXGA resolution for full HD support. Advanced connectivity options include HDBaseT, HD-SDI, HDMI, and DisplayPort. Installation is easy with built-in Edge Blending, 360-degree installation, and simple cloning. The Pro G6970WU includes the latest three-chip 3LCD technology to deliver amazing, true-to-life color and detail.

Canon REALiS WUX500 Pro AV LCOS Projector

The Canon REALiS WUX500 Pro AV LCOS Projector is a high-performance projector that combines WUXGA resolution (1920x1200), 5,000 lumens of brightness, and up to a 2,000:1 contrast ratio. The REALiS WUX500 is HDBaseT compatible and is equipped with an advanced lens and optical system, as well as Canon’s renowned LCOS technology with AISYS-enhancement to help deliver stunning image quality and user flexibility.

Most Innovative Video Display (Projection screens):

Stewart Filmscreen FIDELEDY Vision LED Enhancement System

FIDELEDY Vision is a custom-engineered LED image enhancement system that allows nearly endless possibilities when using LED wall tiles in indoor signage and staging applications. A flexible rear-projection material that creates a film-like image without the harsh glare or pixelated look of a bare LED tile system, FIDELEDY Vision eliminates annoying moiré interference in broadcast settings, creating a smoother impression from higher-pitch wall tiles for a lower cost compared to finer-pitch options.



Draper Optically Seamless TecVision

The 8K-ready, ISF-certified Optically Seamless TecVision is less expensive to produce than surfaces where the vinyl substrate is seamless, allowing a high-end, big-screen solution where standard surfaces won’t work. All TecVision formulations are available in Optically Seamless sizes, so each screen is formulated to deal with issues in each environment, including ambient light. If you can see a visible defect in a TecVision surface from 5 feet away, Draper will take it back.

Da-Lite Wireline Advantage

The Wireline Advantage is a projection screen for large venues that uses thin steel cables instead of black drop to lower the viewing area to an appropriate viewing height. The result is stunning with a large screen that is almost invisibly suspended at the right viewing height, leaving the architecture of the room exposed. The housing can be ceiling recessed and features easy installation brackets. The Wireline Advantage features cable lengths up to 29 feet.



Most Innovative Video Processing (Switching, routing, transport, image management and control):

Blackmagic Design Smart Videohub 12G 40x40

Developed to meet the needs of broadcasters using high frame rates for fast live action, Smart Videohub 12G 40x40 is an advanced model of the Videohub router family with 12G-SDI technology. It operates identically to other Smart Videohub models but also includes a native 12G-SDI-based design with full SDI re-clocking at 12G-SDI rates, so it can handle any SD, HD, or UltraHD video format, all on the same router at the same time.



Crestron HD Streaming Transmitter/Receiver (DM-TXRX-100-STR)

Configurable as a standalone transmitter or receiver, the Crestron DM-TXRX-100-STR is a compact H.264 streaming encoder/decoder designed to stream high-definition content anywhere on the IP network and receive streaming content from anywhere on the network. Ideal for collaboration between offices, or impromptu videoconferencing, it transports all video, audio, control, and power signals through a single PoE LAN connection. It is an ideal solution for applications where new or dedicated wiring can’t be installed.

Analog Way NeXtage 08

NeXtage 08 is a powerful dual-output Seamless Switcher equipped with eight scalers and eight seamless inputs. It offers 28 input plugs including HDMI, DVI-D, DisplayPort, 3G-SDI, and Universal Analog. It can handle any source up to 2560x1600, and outputs formats up to 2560x1600. With two independent seamless mix layers per output, as well as an independent Native Background layer, NeXtage 08 is an exciting tool to create impressive presentations requiring two independently switched displays.

ZeeVee Zyper4K

ZyPer4K encoders and decoders easily distribute uncompressed 4K/UHD video from any source to unlimited displays using off-the-shelf 10 Gb copper or fiber ethernet switches. ZyPer4K eliminates the need for traditional dedicated AV matrix switches by using revolutionary technology to distribute HDMI 1.4 video, digital or analog audio, control signals, and a 1 Gb ethernet port at every display. ZyPer4K eliminates the fixed input/output constraints of conventional AV switching technology with zero frame loss and zero latency.

Most Innovative AV Installation Accessory (Brackets, rigging, cabling, connectors, power management, test/measurement/calibration hardware):



Belden 10GXS Category 6A Cable

Belden 10GXS Category-6A smaller-diameter cables reduce space and weight up to 25 percent without sacrificing performance or quality. Exceeding industry standards, 10GXS cables offer 75 percent less noise coupling than other Category-6A cables. With an Equiblock barrier providing uniform heat-flow dissipation, 10GXS can support 100 watts of PoH/PoE+ up to 100 meters without signal degradation. Its smaller size and bend radius accommodate tight spaces and smaller conduits. Easy-to-remove barrier tape and easy-to-separate pairs accelerate installation.



Middle Atlantic Products Select Series UPS Backup Power Systems

Easy to install and competitively priced, Select Series UPS Backup power systems aim to ensure uptime of electronic components during power outages. Available in 500-VA and 1000-VA models in 1RU for easy one-person installation and maximum runtime in a minimal footprint, and 2RU, 1500-VA or 2200-VA models, all are capable of remote monitoring and control with an optional IP card. Bank control of outlets allows simple system rebooting as well as load shedding of noncritical equipment.

Murideo Fresco SIX-G

The Murideo Fresco Six-G confirms HDMI 2.0(a) and HDCP 2.2 operation at the 18 GBPS level, as well as an excellent troubleshooting tool for distributed HDMI systems and a reference source for video calibration. The SIX-G is the only unit to carry the complete suite of ISF test patterns, selectable color output level, RGB Triplets, and Constant APL (Average Picture Level) all in one place, according to the company, making it a calibrator’s dream.



Most Innovative AV Installation Accessory (software):

Crestron .AV Framework

Crestron .AV Framework technology aims to make deploying fully functional presentation systems with a consistent user experience easy and affordable, using any Crestron DMPS3 Series model. System setup, including plug-and-play connectivity with Crestron Connect It cable caddies, touchscreen GUI, and native connectivity to Crestron Fusion Cloud enterprise management service can be done from an iPad, laptop, or touchscreen, without custom programming. Connect your cables, specify sources and displays, and the system is up and running.

D-Tools System Integrator 2016

D-Tools System Integrator 2016 (SI 2016) is a complete estimation, design, and project management software solution designed to fulfill the needs of residential and commercial integration firms. Building on D-Tools’ Cloud infrastructure, SI 2016 adds SupplyStream and QuickBooks Online integration and XML Export, as well as productivity improvements for Proposals, Change Orders, and Purchase Requests, and Task and Scheduling enhancements, for streamlining an integrator’s workflow while increasing their company’s operational efficiencies.

AV Stumpfl Wings Vioso 3D Mapping Module

Wings Vioso 3D mapping module has a reinvented workflow for video projection mapping and design. Using any 3D model and texture, the Wings Vioso 3D uses camera-based calibration to compute projector and system alignments automatically and within minutes. The system enables real-time tracking of various inputs and objects, which is possible thanks to more interfaces with the award-winning Avio control network and architecture software. Avio works to intuitively recognize any systems device and interfaces for easy data exchange. Systems are graphically wired by simply dragging lines between ports. Wings Vioso 3D mapping module is based on technology that has been developed in close cooperation with AV Stumpfl technology partner company VIOSO.

Most Innovative Videoconferencing Product (Hardware, software, accessories):

Crestron RL 2

Available in four complete packages for every room type, size, and application, Crestron RL 2 combines Crestron hardware with Skype for Business to enable real-time group collaboration. It incorporates video, voice, interactive content sharing, presence, and chat from one touchscreen interface. Integrator Kit provides codec and touchscreen, enabling integrators to leverage installed equipment. Packages 1, 2, and 3 are validated systems. It easily connects over corporate LAN, with no system design or programming required.

Sony SRG-120DU

The SRG-120DU is Sony’s first USB 3.0 PTZ Camera and is being widely designed into corporate boardrooms due to its professional picture quality, ease of installation/use, and compact, lightweight design. The HD model incorporates Sony’s high-sensitivity 1/2.8-type Exmor CMOS sensor and the latest View-DR technology. It also features UVC video compatibility and a wide field of view with plug-and-play simplicity for superb image quality, even in the most challenging lighting conditions.

InFocus Mondopad 2.0

The Mondopad 2.0 is an all-in-one collaboration solution with HDMI video out, a built-in wide-angle camera, Bluetooth, and an Intel i7 processor with 8 GB RAM that enables workplaces to hold videoconferences and interact with content in real-time. It can support dual streams of content and three- or four-way videoconferences, as well as the ability for employees to share work from their own devices with wireless casting for innovative collaboration and remote meetings.

Most Innovative Collaboration Product (Hardware, software):

Prysm Visual Workplace

Prysm Visual Workplace aims to improve enterprise collaboration and employee engagement. It digitizes the collaboration process and pulls tools and content—including video, web apps, documents, and images—together into one highly visual system. This leads to the creation of a rich palette for data visualization that speeds insights, ushering in an entirely new approach to collaboration. With Prysm’s Visual Workplace, enterprises can discover new insights that they would not otherwise have found.

Mersive Solstice Pod

The Solstice Pod wireless collaboration solution aims to dramatically increase meeting room productivity through improved user engagement, better flow of information, and higher-fidelity meeting results. With Solstice, any number of users can instantly connect, share, and control unlimited content on the meeting room or classroom display using laptops and mobile devices we carry every day. Solstice leverages existing network and display infrastructure to deliver an affordable collaboration solution that fosters decision making for more productive meetings.

Kramer VIA Campus

Student engagement is critical to successful learning. With advanced collaboration and engagement tools, VIA Campus maximizes the learning experience by making education and corporate training environments more interactive. With any device, students and teachers can view the main display, edit documents together in real time, turn the main display into a digital whiteboard, and more. VIA Campus also lets teachers use e-polling and e-exams to easily and instantly measure how much students are actually learning.

Most Innovative Digital Signage Product (Hardware):

Crestron Digital Graphics Engine 100 (DGE-100)

Support for high-performance H.264 streaming video, HDMI connectivity, custom on-screen graphics and messaging, and flexibility for display control via IR, serial, and CEC are all key capabilities required of today’s intelligent meeting spaces. The Digital Graphics Engine 100 (DGE-100) makes them all possible. This low-cost multi-format video processor provides an easy-to-deploy solution for delivering graphically rich, engaging meeting experiences. All this power is contained in a small package that installs neatly behind the room display.

Planar LookThru OLED Transparent Display

The breakthrough Planar LookThru OLED transparent display showcases dynamic or interactive information on a transparent surface glass. This revolutionary display allows users to view what is shown on a glass video screen while still being able to see through it. Designers can overlay text, digital images, and video content onto physical objects or scenes that sit behind the glass.

FHD Player is a solid-state video player that has built-in Avio support for media control, user interface hosting with built in webserver, Lua scripting, and a lot of the advanced features known from AV Stumpfl’s IObox, Wings Engine, and Avio Master series devices. Its video functionality supports seamless looping as well as network synchronization with other FHD Players. Softedge masks can be exported from the Wings AV software. Using a smartphone or tablet, built-in “Wings Touch” remote control and visualization enables show designers to control video and hardware such as projectors. FHD Player is a “one-box-suits-all-needs” solution for themed attractions, museums, and corporate AV.

Matrox C-Series



Matrox C-Series multi-display graphics cards aim to deliver outstanding performance, stability, and usability to power digital signage, video walls, and operator workstations in control rooms. C900 is the world’s first single-slot graphics card to drive nine 1920x1080 displays for 3x3 and 9x1 configurations, according to the company. C680 supports up to six 4K/UHD displays. C420 is the fastest quad card with passive cooling for increased reliability and silent operation. They come bundled with easy-to-use Matrox PowerDesk for Windows desktop management software.

Most Innovative Digital Signage Product (Software):

Visix Mobile Wayfinding App

The Visix Mobile Wayfinding App extends full-featured wayfinding to smartphones with beacon and geofence integration. The app communicates with proximity beacons placed at directional milestones, and the app provides turn-by-turn directions with photos so users know where they are and where to go. Geofences draw a virtual perimeter around your building. When a phone with GPS crosses the geofence, the app sends a notification to welcome your visitor and provide instructions.

Barco X2O.Join

Personal devices, new collaboration tools, big data, and any-screen communications are transforming organizations into digital workplaces. The X2O platform aims to pull these trends together, enabling enterprises to easily share business-critical information via media-rich, data-driven channels on screens throughout the organization. The X2O.Join connected desktop extends the power of X2O so that users can browse and view channels right from their desktops or laptops. Users can also send notification messages, conduct quick polls, and send emergency alerts.

Samsung MagicInfo Express

Designed to make content creation fast and easy, MagicInfo Express provides easy-to-use tools to create, edit, and deploy content. The simplicity enables quick design and launching of content, including menu boards, TV, slideshows, and promotions. The solution also comes with a convenient and extensive library of more than 200 templates. The software’s versatility and ease of use was recognized as a finalist by IDEA design awards, regarded as one of the most important design competitions worldwide.



Most Innovative AV Automation/Show Control Product:

iRoom iBezel

iBezel is a motorized black or white in-wall iPad Air charging station featuring eight touch buttons on the glass faceplate for control functions. It gives fingertip access to often-used control functions, e.g. lights, source-select, and screen. It controls AV and electric devices directly through LAN, and can also connect to AV control systems, e.g. Crestron, RTI, Control4, Savant, and AMX to trigger control functions through them. The eight-port relay module iO83 allows for control of devices that don’t have LAN control interfaces. It connects to iBezel via LAN or Wi-Fi, and features easy configuration with its iOS app.

iRoom iTop

iTop is an aluminum-body tabletop iPad charging station featuring six touch buttons on the black or white glass faceplate for control functions. Gives fingertip access to often-used control functions, e.g. lights, source-select, and screen. It controls AV and electric devices directly through LAN, and can also connect to AV control systems, e.g. Crestron, RTI, Control4, Savant, and AMX to trigger control functions through them. The eight-port relay module iO83 allows for control of devices that don’t have LAN control interfaces. It connects to iBezel via LAN or Wi-Fi, and features easy configuration with its iOS app.

AV Stumpfl Avio Master

Avio Master is a powerful show controller that incorporates AV Stumpfl's Wings AV software suite to combine timeline, scripting, and audio within a single hardware device. The system is designed for environments requiring extensive solid-state show and media control, management, interactivity, and can include media playback. It is ideal for themed attractions, museums, boardrooms, and other audiovisual applications.

Most Innovative Emerging Technologies:

Crestron PinPoint App

The Crestron PinPoint app aims to clear a path for you to work faster and more efficiently. Communicating with PinPoint Beacons in every space, it enables you to access information, schedule meetings, and initiate secure communications and collaboration anytime, from anywhere. It directs you to your meeting. Once in the room, you can instantly present and share content from your smart device. No typing in IP addresses, manually dialing, or fumbling around connecting devices. Everything just works.

DVIGear DisplayNet DN-100 Series

DisplayNet is a new concept for AV distribution that leverages proven 10 GbE ethernet technology to switch, extend, and distribute uncompressed AV signals in real time with resolutions up to 4K (UHD). DisplayNet delivers unprecedented levels of scalability, versatility, and reliability with zero frame latency, zero compression, and zero artifacts, according to the company. The DN-100TX accepts HDMI, analog stereo audio, bidirectional IR, RS-232, and 1 GbE and transmits them over a 10 GbE link. This link is then distributed via an off-the-shelf 10 GbE network switch to DN-100RX units, which provide AV output signals at the destination.

Pakedge Device & Software S324P with AVB/TSN

In addition to its layer-3 functionality, the S324P switch with AVB/TSN is uniquely designed for AV applications with secure rear facing ports, sleek AV aesthetic, and TruStream for traffic prioritization. The new Pakedge Layer 3 switch has just the right feature set for most commercial AV jobs and is a better value than competing, data-center centric layer-3 switches. As a bonus, there are no extra charges for AVB/TSN or dynamic routing.