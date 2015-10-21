2015-16 Advisory Board for Digital Signage Expo

Digital Signage Expo has named its Advisory Board for 2015-16.

Their Advisory Board is comprised of over 60 professionals representing Advertising Agencies, Digital Out-of-Home Networks, Industry Consultants and end user verticals including Corporate Communications, Higher Education, Restaurants and Food Service, and Retail.

The list of organizations represented includes:

American Eagle Outfitters

Aramark

AT&T Mobility

Best Buy

Calgary Telus Convention Center

City of Los Angeles

Cleveland Cavaliers

Columbus Regional Airport Authority

Dunkin’ Brands

Eileen Fisher, Inc.

Fairplex

Farmer’s Insurance

Georgia Aquarium

GoPro

Hilton Worldwide

Hostmark Hospitality Group

Jack in the Box

Lockheed Martin

Maple Leaf Sports Entertainment

MGM Resorts International

Microsoft

Nationwide Children’s Hospital

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

New York City Transit Authority

Parker Aerospace

Purdue University

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment

Servus Credit Union

Target Stores

The Coca-Cola Company

The Walt Disney Company

University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign

Wells Fargo

Wendy’s International

West Virginia University

All DSE Board members and their organizations are involved digital signage and interactive technologies and represent a variety of professional expertise. In addition to aiding with the development and direction of DSE, every month they share their knowledge in the “Ask the DSE Advisory Board” feature that appears as a blog post on DigitalSignageConnection.com, a resource for those seeking specific industry perspectives on technical or business challenges related to the digital signage sector.

A full listing of the 2015-16 Advisory Board can be found here: http://www.digitalsignageconnection.com/dse-advisory-board

“We are pleased to present an Advisory Board for 2015-16 that is comprised of so many highly talented people," said Chris Brennaman, Conference Manager for Exponation LLC, which produces DSE, “all of whom have generously committed to lend their voices to an industry-wide educational effort designed to help raise the level of professionalism and positively impact commerce for everyone who does business with the digital signage sector.”