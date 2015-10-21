2015-16 Advisory Board for Digital Signage Expo

- Digital Signage Expo has named its Advisory Board for 2015-16.
Their Advisory Board is comprised of over 60 professionals representing Advertising Agencies, Digital Out-of-Home Networks, Industry Consultants and end user verticals including Corporate Communications, Higher Education, Restaurants and Food Service, and Retail.
The list of organizations represented includes:
American Eagle Outfitters
Aramark
AT&T Mobility
Best Buy
Calgary Telus Convention Center
City of Los Angeles
Cleveland Cavaliers
Columbus Regional Airport Authority
Dunkin’ Brands
Eileen Fisher, Inc.
Fairplex
Farmer’s Insurance
Georgia Aquarium
GoPro
Hilton Worldwide
Hostmark Hospitality Group
Jack in the Box
Lockheed Martin
Maple Leaf Sports Entertainment
MGM Resorts International
Microsoft
Nationwide Children’s Hospital
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
New York City Transit Authority
Parker Aerospace
Purdue University
SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment
Servus Credit Union
Target Stores
The Coca-Cola Company
The Walt Disney Company
University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign
Wells Fargo
Wendy’s International
West Virginia University
All DSE Board members and their organizations are involved digital signage and interactive technologies and represent a variety of professional expertise. In addition to aiding with the development and direction of DSE, every month they share their knowledge in the “Ask the DSE Advisory Board” feature that appears as a blog post on DigitalSignageConnection.com, a resource for those seeking specific industry perspectives on technical or business challenges related to the digital signage sector.
A full listing of the 2015-16 Advisory Board can be found here: http://www.digitalsignageconnection.com/dse-advisory-board
“We are pleased to present an Advisory Board for 2015-16 that is comprised of so many highly talented people," said Chris Brennaman, Conference Manager for Exponation LLC, which produces DSE, “all of whom have generously committed to lend their voices to an industry-wide educational effort designed to help raise the level of professionalism and positively impact commerce for everyone who does business with the digital signage sector.”