SmartAVI Announces SignWall Digital Menu System

SmartAVI, Inc. has announced the release of its American-made SignWall. Designed for use with up to four high-definition displays, SignWall allows for the creation and maintenance of a dynamic menu board.

SignWall supports a broad range of media types including video, images, PowerPoint, Flash, PDF, Excel and more to create a dynamic HD menu board. SignWall comes bundled with a simple yet powerful software package with no recurring fees. SmartAVI has several SignWall installations, most notably at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® in conjunction with Sharp Electronics®.

The SignWall system comes with SignWatchPro, a tool designed to ensure customers are getting the best service possible. Using a high-resolution digital camera (not included), SignWatchPro monitors the digital signage installation and reports back with images and video. It can display a live video or it can be scheduled to periodically take still images and video throughout the day. The images and video are accessible anywhere in the world via the Internet. They can be sent to an ftp server, via SMS to a phone, or via email.