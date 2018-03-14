DSE Diaries: Peerless-AV

There are a multitude of considerations to make when it comes to selecting the right mount for your project. Will the display be mounted inside or outside? Do you need it to tilt up and down? Would you prefer full motion? It's also important to consider ADA compliance when it comes to a custom mounting project.

DSE is the best place to view your options from all of the major manufacturers. SCN chatted with Nick Belcore of Peerless-AV about discovering the company’s unique solutions for integrators and tech managers.

Q&A with Nick Belcore, executive vice president, Peerless-AV.

Why DSE?

The Digital Signage Expo is the leading show for digital signage providers. If digital signage is an important part of your business, DSE should be a top priority as it is the best place to discover unique solutions that enhance communication in a variety of verticals. The expo offers tremendous value, providing the opportunity to meet with partners and customers looking for the best options in the space. As a leader in this industry, attending and exhibiting at DSE is part of our core strategy.

What will you focus on at the show?

Peerless-AV will showcase a wide variety of products, with a focus on kiosk solutions and video wall mounts, including our award-winning SmartMount Supreme line of video wall mounts. Stop by the Peerless-AV booth to demo our new LED Video Wall Configurator where you can submit an RFQ and receive a quote within 24 hours.

Digital signage is all about partnerships and we’ll be demonstrating that with our All-in-One Kiosk powered by BrightSign and the new Outdoor Street Furniture Kiosk, which supports both Peerless-AV Xtreme High Bright and Samsung OHF displays.

What about your solutions is notable for integrators?

Peerless-AV mounts and kiosks provide numerous benefits to integrators including: tool-less micro-adjustments to make it faster and easier for integrators to align displays; easy-hang wall plates and reusable mount spacers that allow for expedited installs; and we offer preassembled kiosks that provide quick and easy setup via micro SD cards, simplifying installation.

What about your solutions is notable for technology managers?

At Peerless-AV, we offer a variety of universal solutions for technology managers, making it possible to keep costs low. In addition, many of our solutions are customizable to best meet the needs of a project.

Key advantages for technology managers and end users include: slim mounts that do not sacrifice functionality, meet ADA compliance, and offer a low-profile aesthetic to fit into any décor or application; mounting solutions with quick-release, pop-out levers ease serviceability and minimize display damage, particularly in recessed wall applications, giving end users confidence in selecting our solutions; kiosks that are highly customizable, offering end users the ability to design a solution that meets their specific aesthetic and business goals through multiple colors and vinyl wraps, to match any branding strategy; and kiosks that allow information to be current and readily updatable.

