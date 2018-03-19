DSE Diaries: NEC Display

From non-touch to multitouch screens and LCD to LED to OLED, there is seemingly no limit to the number of choices of displays on the market. The type of display you ultimately choose will depend on the project—and space—it will be going into. For some installations, something as small as a tablet will suffice, while others might employ a 100-plus-inch curved display.

DSE features displays from all of the largest manufacturers. We spoke with NEC’s Rich Ventura and he told us how the company is striving to maintain growth by delivering solutions across all display technologies.

Q&A with Rich Ventura, Vice President of Strategy, NEC Display Solutions of America.

Why DSE?

Why not? DSE is the only show that is truly focused on the complete ecosystem of the digital signage space. By supporting the growth of the market through education, networking, ideation, and product showcasing, DSE is driving the industry forward. This is a core event that focuses across all vertical markets and bring all aspects of the market together under one roof.

What will you focus on at the show?

From an NEC standpoint, it is the continued growth and focus on delivering solutions across multiple vertical markets and applications. NEC delivers solutions across all display technologies. Personally, I will be focusing on how analytics, big data, technology convergence, and new innovation will drive the next generation of the industry as a whole. We’ll also focus on how the strategic direction of the market is driving technology, and how NEC can deliver to those new markets and solutions that are coming.

What about your solutions is notable for integrators?

NEC is able to deliver solutions across multiple display formats: LCD, LED, and projection. Further technologies like Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) allow for strong and more seamless integrations. Advancements in touch and interactive solutions will allow for integrators to bring these technologies together to drive new compelling conversations with their clients.

What about your solutions is notable for technology managers?

Having solutions that are robust, easy to manage, and designed with the enterprise in mind, NEC is able to supply technology managers’ platforms to exceed their goals and strategies. Further, we will be showcasing platforms that will empower technology managers to be smarter with their solutions and projects. Exciting times coming from NEC at DSE.

