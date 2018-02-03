The Road to ISE: Torus Powers Ahead With POWERBLOCK

ISE 2018 brings together global AV integrators, influencers, and stakeholders for an exciting four-day tradeshow and conference. This year, more than 75,000 visitors are expected in Amsterdam and everyone is looking for new solutions that solve problems and deliver value. In this Q&A with Torus Power COO and president, Kevin Main, we learn what Torus Power has on deck for the residential and commercial sectors.

Q&A with Kevin Main, president & Chief Operating Office, Torus Power Inc.

Q: Why ISE?

ISE has become a key part of the international sales strategy for Torus Power for several reasons. As a combined show for residential and commercial integrators and distributors, ISE provides a great opportunity for us to meet with our customers and prospects from both market segments in one location. Amsterdam is also a popular location for the show, and many international distributors attend ISE. It used to be that CES in Las Vegas was the key show for us to conduct international sales meetings every year, but that has changed. ISE has replaced CES for Torus Power as our annual meeting place for international customers. Since the show speaks to both the residential and commercial segments, it allows us to display a wider variety of products. This year, for example, we will be showing products ranging from our new POWERBLOCK series designed for small high-performance systems all the way up to our large wall mount power isolation solutions that are designed for larger residential and commercial projects.

Q: What will you focus on at the show?We are focused on two key objectives at ISE…



1. launching our new POWERBLOCK product series. The PB series is a smaller version of our toroidal isolation technology that will be used in small hi-fi and audio/video systems, and these products will also be used to isolate audio and video components to deliver the ultimate listening and viewing experience. We will be introducing four new models in this series at ISE

2. For the first time at an international show, we will be showing our Torus Power Wall Mount series. The Wall Mount series is a large isolation transformer that is designed to be used as an electrical sub-panel to power large audio/video systems and studios that require isolated power to multiple locations for equipment. This is a very popular product series for us in North America, and we are looking forward to a similar response to this product line from our international customers.

Q: What about your solutions is notable for technology managers?

Our technology has taken more than a decade of engineering and development work. Every product that Torus Power makes uses a custom designed toroidal isolation transformer to provide the ultimate power foundation for audio, video, and control systems. Our products provide three significant benefits…

1. Performance: Torus Power units isolate the audio video components for the environment and provide a clean power foundation. This means a lower noise floor and more dynamic capabilities for the connected system.

2. Protection: Rather than using a single point of protection, Torus Power uses multiple layers of protection for sensitive electronic equipment. We start with a magnetically isolated power delivery system and then add Series Mode Surge Suppression and options like Automatic Voltage Regulation and commercial grade Transient Voltage Surge Suppression modules.

3. Reliability: Sensitive electronic components and microprocessors need the right power foundation to operate reliably over a long period of time. Bad power can cause systems to respond slowly, freeze, or even fail. Torus Power isolation transformers make Audio/Video and control systems more reliable.

Q: Any advice for first-time ISE attendees?