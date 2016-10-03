Photo Album: Creative Possibilities with Projection Mapping

You'd be surprised by the sheer volume of photos that accompany each of the stories we publish in print every month. Sadly, the analog world is constrained by physical limitations, and we can't always print all of the photos we'd like to, and rarely at the resolution we'd prefer.

However, in the case of SCN's dive into the world of creative projection, some of these photos are too cool to keep locked away in a morgue file. Click on the image to the right to see the full album on our Facebook page.