5 Tips to Flip Your Classroom in 2014

The flipped classroom model has been a mainstay at some of the best institutions over the past decade, and adoption is rising rapidly. In a recent study done by Sonic Foundry and the Center for Digital Education, 68 percent of student expressed that the flipped classroom model gave them a more personalized learning experience and 81 percent said that they felt an improved mastery of new information.

It may seem like a daunting task to try a new method, but there are ways faculty can make the process easy for themselves and their students. Is flipping your classrooms on your New Year’s resolution list?

Here are five tips from professors all over the country to help you follow through.



1. Do it gradually – Most people don’t jump in a head-first and teachers shouldn’t have to either. Teacher can implement it in one class or subject area and as the students and teachers become more comfortable, the model can be expanded. The important thing is that students have anytime access to on-demand course material, so students feel their learning is flexible. Doing the process at the pace of the students will give them a sense of security and allow them to succeed.

2. Watch the first few lectures ahead of time – Doing this will make the process less daunting to teachers and the students. Teachers can see if they’re presenting the material in a way that’s easy to grasp but also comprehensive. They can also switch it up to keep the lecture interesting and feeling conversational.

3. Take advantages of resources – Teachers need to look at what’s available to them on every level to make changes in the classroom. Ensure that the technology is in place, that the administration is behind the model, and decide when it will be implemented.

4. Get feedback constantly – As teachers start to implement the model, they should be asking for feedback from students. Ask them how they’re feeling and if it’s working for them. The teacher may find the transition process could be sped up if students are responding positively.

5. Make expectations clear – Flipped classrooms aren’t throwing out all the rules of a teacher’s handbook, it’s just modifying the way the message gets out. As it is with any classroom, the teacher needs to make the standards clear and follow through. This could mean pop quizzes to ensure students are watching the lecture or keeping an attendance policy. Simply having discussions based around the lecture students watched will also give teachers an idea of who’s engaging.

