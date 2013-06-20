The New York Times Profiles Fred T. Shen, Co-Founder of Shen Wilsom & Wilke

Fred T. Shen, the 71-year-old co-founder of legendary New York-based consulting firm Shen Wilsom & Wilke, recently sat down for a wide-ranging interview with the New York Times.

An exciting, high visibility feature for one of the stalwarts of the AV industry, the interview covered many topics, including his recent decision to give up his title of chief executive and turn over most duties to his son Thomas by 2016.

Shen also discussed recent projects that the firm has done work on, including the New York Public Library and the World Trade Center transportation hub.

The entire interview can be found here on the Times’ website.