What Can We Learn From Legal AV Systems?

Sound reinforcement solutions, video arraignments, and interactive annotation devices are becoming more common in the legal system, even as counties and states stretch their courthouse tech dollars. Even centralized control systems are in greater demand as previously disparate functions can be accessed on the same interface.



So continues our prima facie case at the editor’s desk at AV Network and AV Technology—sharing strategies for greater efficacy but that guarantee the return the investment and empower end-users of every experience level—from fledgling court reporters to seasoned attorneys.

We've just produced a special supplement for you—The Tech Manager's Guide to Legal AV—that underscores this mission.

Here's a preview of what's inside the guide:

• The Sound of Justice: Ensuring that judges, attorneys, defendants, and court reporters can hear one another is a tall order. Here’s what to consider.

• Making a Case for Convergence: AV and IT are slowly converging in courthouses, prisons, and other legal facilities. That’s creating opportunities to work more efficiently and effectively, but the jury is still out on the related challenges.

• Calculating Legal AV’s ROI and TCO

• Court-Appointed Video: Jails and courts are among the growing number of judicial and law enforcement facilities using video for depositions, arraignments, and other tasks. Doing it right is no small feat.

• The Effective Use of Courtroom Technology

• Legal BYOD: Bring Your Own Dilemma?

• Meet Your Manager: Q&A with Bhisham Somai

Download the Legal AV eBook here.