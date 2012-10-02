More Universities Offer Free Classes Online

There is no doubt that online learning is the future of learning. 17 leading universities, including Brown, Columbia, Emory, Vanderbilt, and Wesleyan, will start offering free cyber courses through the online education platform Coursera, according to a recent AP article by Terence Chea.

This news from Coursera underscores the rapid expansion of MOOCs that are reshaping higher ed. While quality content is at the heart of a successful e-learning experience, AV tech managers, instructional technology specialists, and systems integrators are all poised to influence this landscape.

Margot Douaihy is editor of AV Technology magazine and a college instructor.