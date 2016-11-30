SCN to Host Webinar on Using Dante and Q-SYS in the Same Installation

On December 8 at 2 p.m. ET, SCN will host a webinar on the topic of using Dante and Q-SYS in the same installation. The combination of Dante and Q-SYS offers integrators the best of both worlds when it comes to connecting audio, video, and control networks. The webinar will cover topics including the rules of engagement when implementing Q-SYS and Dante, Dante endpoint redundancy, internal and external control of the Q-SYS Dante endpoint, when and where to use AES67, and considerations for converged network deployments.

We will discuss the audio and control integration opportunities offered by Audinate and QSC, and how QSC’s Dante implementation has maximized the customer experience through integration at the software layer. The webinar will feature a diverse range of real-world examples, from small corporate meeting rooms to sprawling stadiums, and will illustrate how to maximize the unique strengths of each of the platform in your next installation.

Featured Speakers:

Bernie Farkus

As senior technical sales engineer, Farkus helps facilitate the wide adoption of Dante by developing education and training programs in North America. The training will support Audinate’s OEM distribution channels to work with AV design consultants and systems integrators. Farkus’s work history includes key roles at Lectrosonics, Wheatstone Corporation, and ClearOne Communications, with a variety of skills ranging from design engineer, project manager, and field applications engineer through sales engineer.